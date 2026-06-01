CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal delayed again; students await launch

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was scheduled to begin the Class 12 marks verification and re-evaluation process on June 1, but the portal remained unavailable throughout the day, leaving lakhs of students awaiting the post-result facility. The delay comes despite the board having already postponed the process once from May 29, citing website upgrades and infrastructure improvements. The(CBSE) was scheduled to begin the Class 12 marks verification and re-evaluation process on June 1, but the portal remained unavailable throughout the day, leaving lakhs of students awaiting the post-result facility. The delay comes despite the board having already postponed the process once from May 29, citing website upgrades and infrastructure improvements.

The board asked students to exercise patience and keep an eye on the official CBSE platforms for updates. Responding to students' queries on X (formerly Twitter), CBSE mentioned, "Dear students, the verification and re-evaluation portal will go live soon. Official announcement will follow."

CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation: Student's uncertainty amid delay?

Parents and students are anxious due to the ongoing delay. This is particularly in light of past reports of technical issues with the answer-sheet access procedure.

Thousands are currently awaiting the start of the verification, copying, and re-evaluation window to evaluate their findings and request necessary modifications.

CBSE has already postponed the start of post-result procedures from May 29 to June 1, citing the need for more time to enhance its website infrastructure and ensure a smoother application process.

CBSE on transparency and system upgrade

The board stated in a post on X that the updated schedule was meant to uphold evaluation protocols and maintain transparency. Additionally, officials stated that upgrades were being made to the website to manage high traffic and prevent interruptions when many students log in at once.

Students noted that even after June 1, the re-evaluation link was still unavailable despite the revised timeline.

Numerous complaints throughout the answer-sheet access phase, such as problems downloading scanned copies, payment gateway malfunctions, and disparities in fee displays, have contributed to this delay. The CBSE's recently implemented On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 evaluations has also gained notice as a result of the situation.