AP TET 2026 notification released at cse.ap.gov.in: Here's how to apply

AP TET 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2026 notification has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education on the APCSE's official website, cse.ap.gov.in. The applications must be completed and submitted by July 5, 2026. The application fee is ₹1,000 for each paper.

The purpose of the AP TET is to evaluate applicants for teaching positions in state schools. Paper I is intended for candidates who want to work as primary school teachers for students in Classes 1 to 5, while Paper II is intended for those who want to work as upper primary teachers for Classes 6 to 8.

Andhra Pradesh TET 2026 notification: Important dates

· Deadline to apply: July 5, 2026

· Online Mock Test: July 15, 2026

· Hall Ticket Release: July 25, 2026 onwards

· AP TET 2026 Exam: August 5 to 21, 2026

· Provisional Answer Key: August 24, 2026

· Objection Window: August 25 to 31, 2026

· Final Answer Key: September 8, 2026

· AP TET 2026 Result: September 15, 2026

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How to download the AP TET 2026?

· Visit the official AP TET website.

· Press on the AP TET 2026 application link.

· Enter the required details and fill in the online application form.

· Upload documents and make the payment of the prescribed fee.

· Send the application and download the confirmation page for later use.

AP TET Exams 2026 marking scheme

Candidates must meet the minimum scores for each category to be eligible for the AP TET. Candidates in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Open Category (OC) must receive at least 60%, or 90 points.

The qualifying requirement for applicants in the Backwards Classes (BC) group is 50% (75 points). Candidates who fall under the categories of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen must receive at least 40% or 60 marks.

About AP TET exams 2026

The exam will be administered using a computer. The duration of each paper will be 150 minutes. Exams will take place every day in two shifts: from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM and from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

Candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 should take Paper I, and those who want to teach Classes 6 to 8 should take Paper II.