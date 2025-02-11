Business Standard

JEE Main 2025 final answer key out, results expected to be out soon

JEE Main 2025 final answer key out, results expected to be out soon

NTA released the final key for the JEE Mains 2025 examination and dropped 12 questions - 8 from physics and two each from Chemistry and Mathematics

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

NTA JEE Main 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2025 results soon. Candidates can check and download the exam results through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic, once out.
 
The testing agency has released the link to check the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1 on February 10. Currently, the link shows ‘500 Internal Server Error’, and will display the result when out.
 
Candidates who cleared the JEE Mains exam are eligible to apply for the NITs, IITs and other government-funded technical institutions through the JoSAA and CSAB counselling.
 
 
The top 2.5 lakh candidates who clear the JEE Mains examination are eligible to apply for the IIT JEE Advance exam. 
 
Apart from Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), several state and private institutions also accept JEE Main scores for undergraduate admissions. 

How to check and download JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 Result 2025:
  • Firstly, visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, check for the latest news tab
  • On the new tab, click on JEE Main session 1 result scores link
  • Enter your login credentials, i.e., registration number and password/date of birth
  • JEE Main Results 2025 will appear on your screen
  • You can download and take printouts for future reference.
 
NTA conducted the JEE Main exam between January 22 and 30 in two sessions two shifts, i.e., first from 9 am to noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

NTA dropped 12 questions in the final answer key

NTA has released the final answer key and has dropped 12 questions from the final answer key. For the dropped questions, candidates will be awarded full marks. 
 
Here's how many questions were dropped from each subject:
  • Physics: 8 questions (Question Code: 656445270, 7364751025, 656445566, 6564451161, 656445870, 7364751250, 564451847, 6564451917)
  • Chemistry: 2 questions (Question Codes: 656445728, 6564451784)
  • Mathematics: 2 questions (Question Code: 6564451142, 6564451898)

JEE Mains Entrance Exams JEE Main exam

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

