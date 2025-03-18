Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NEET PG Exam Date 2025 Exam dates out for two shifts, check details inside

NEET PG Exam Date 2025 Exam dates out for two shifts, check details inside

The NBE on its website has declared the NEET PG Exam 2025 date. The exam shall be conducted on 15th June 2025 in online mode. The detailed brochure is anticipated to be out in April 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NEET PG 2025 Two Shifts Controversy: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially declared that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 will be held on June 15, 2025, in two shifts. The details and other exam-related information will be made available on the NBEMS website in due course.
 
The NBEMS Notice says: “National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-PG 2025 on 15th June 2025 on a Computer Based Platform in Two Shifts.”

NEET PG 2025: The controversy 

However, online debate has been sparked by the medical authority's choice to perform the examination in this way. Concerns about the normalization process and the fairness of the test have been voiced by numerous applicants, physicians, and medical activists on X (Twitter).  ALSO READ | JEE Main Exam 2025 City Intimation Slip to be released soon on website
 
One doctor questioned this decision and wrote, "NBEMS has announced #NEETPG 2025 in TWO SHIFTS despite the #normalization mess in 2024! This leads to unfair scoring, legal disputes, and candidate anxiety— why repeat the same mistakes?" The tweet was urging a reconsideration of the decision to hold NEET-PG 2025 in a single shift to the United Doctors Front (UDF) has officially written to Hon’ble HM Sh. J.P. Nadda 

NEET PG 2025: Exam details and Important dates (Tentative Dates)

    • Exam Date: June 15, 2025
    • Registration to begin- April 2025
    • Last date to submit application form- 3rd week of May 2025
    • NEET PG Admit card- 2nd week of June 2025
    • Mode of Exam: Computer-based test
    • Shifts: Two shifts (exact timings to be declared)
    • Application Mode: Online at nbe.edu.in.  ALSO READ | IIT JAM 2025: Result to be out today at official website, details inside

NEET PG 2025 Application Fee

    • General, OBC, EWS: Rs. 3,500
    • SC, ST, PwD: Rs. 2,500. 
 

 

 

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

