Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Home / Education / News / JEE Main Exam 2025 City Intimation Slip to be released soon on website

JEE Main Exam 2025 City Intimation Slip to be released soon on website

NTA will declare the JEE Main 2025 session 2 exam city slip soon. As per the sources, the exam city intimation slip was expected in the 2nd week of March and admit cards 3 days before the exam

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The JEE Mains 2025 session 2 city intimation slip is anticipated to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The JEE Main city intimation slip 2025 will be available for download on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, for candidates who have enrolled for the test. To get the city notification slip for the JEE Main 2025 exam, they must enter their application number, date of birth, and password.
 
Details on the exam city assigned to candidates are provided on the JEE Main city intimation slip. Candidates should be aware that an intimation slip is not an admit card and is only intended as an advance notification to help them plan their travel arrangements. The admit card for the JEE Main session 2 will be out a few days before the exam. JEE Main 2025 session 2 is planned for April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9.
 

JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2025 Session 2: How to download?

The official website will provide the link to the JEE Mains city intimation slip. To learn how to download the city slip for the JEE Main 2025 exam, candidates can follow these steps:
 
Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in
 
Step 2: On the homepage, press on JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Session 2 Link

Step 3: On the new page, a login window will be showcased
 
Step 4: Fill in the JEE Main application number and date of birth
 
Step 5: The JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip will display on the screen
 
Step 5: Download the exam city slip and take a printout of it for future use.   ALSO READ | IIT JAM 2025: Result to be out today at official website, details inside

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Details mentioned on the slip

    • Application number
    • Candidate’s name
    • DOB
    • Father’s name
    • Gender
    • PwD status
    • Medium of question paper
    • JEE Main Exam Date
    • Exam City Details
    • Reservation category.  

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Helpline Desk

Candidates should email the authorities at jeemain@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 if they have any questions or queries. This week is anticipated to see the release of the exam city slip.
 

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

