JEE Main 2024 session 2: Application correction window opens today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will display the Joint Entrance test ( JEE ) Main 2024 session 2 application correction window today i.e. March 6. Applicants who have previously applied for the test can alter details by signing in to the official site at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The office will be open till tomorrow, March 7.

Applicants will be permitted to make alterations to their own details, exam cities, number of papers they are applying for, educational capabilities, and documents uploaded.

Candidates should sign in with the application number and password created during the registration cycle or via Digilocker, ABC ID to make changes in the JEE Main 2024 session 2 form. They will likewise need to pay an extra charge to roll out the vital improvements to the form.

JEE Main 2024 session 2: Edit details

Applicants will be permitted to change their parent's name, class and sub-category, mode of language, test city, education skills, and course or paper. Students are not permitted to make any changes to their mobile number, permanent address, email address, and correspondence address.

JEE Main 2024: Steps to edit

Step. 1 Visit the JEE Main official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step. 2 Press on the application correction link on the home page

Step 3. Sign in with your application number, and password

Step 4. Do the changes carefully in the application form

Step 5. Submit the fees

Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future use.

JEE Main 2024: Essential

The second session of JEE Main will be conducted between April 1 to April 15. There will be two papers while paper 1 is for entrance to BE and BTech programs, paper 2 is for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses.

Applicants who clear the JEE Main and are in the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be qualified to show up in JEE Advanced 2024 for admission into engineering courses presented by IITs. The registration procedure for JEE Advanced is scheduled to start on April 30, with tests planned for June 4. The main session of the test was conducted in January.

JEE Main 2024: Overview

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is a national-level common entrance exam held for the student's admission in different government and private engineering institutes in India for undergraduate programs.

The JEE Main candidates should have an unmistakable understanding of the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria to avoid rejection later. Applicants looking for engineering degrees should satisfy all essentials. JEE Main eligibility criteria is declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).