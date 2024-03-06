Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

JEE Main 2024 session 2: Application correction window opens today

NTA has invited candidates to make changes to their online application forms for the Joint Entrance test (Main) 2024 on the official site at jeemain.nta.ac.in until March 7

JEE Main 2024

JEE Main 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will display the Joint Entrance test (JEE) Main 2024 session 2 application correction window today i.e. March 6. Applicants who have previously applied for the test can alter details by signing in to the official site at jeemain.nta.ac.in. The office will be open till tomorrow, March 7. 
Applicants will be permitted to make alterations to their own details, exam cities, number of papers they are applying for, educational capabilities, and documents uploaded. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Candidates should sign in with the application number and password created during the registration cycle or via Digilocker, ABC ID to make changes in the JEE Main 2024 session 2 form. They will likewise need to pay an extra charge to roll out the vital improvements to the form.

JEE Main 2024 session 2: Edit details 

Applicants will be permitted to change their parent's name, class and sub-category, mode of language, test city, education skills, and course or paper. Students are not permitted to make any changes to their mobile number, permanent address, email address, and correspondence address.

JEE Main 2024: Steps to edit

Step. 1 Visit the JEE Main official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step. 2 Press on the application correction link on the home page 
Step 3. Sign in with your application number, and password
Step 4. Do the changes carefully in the application form 
Step 5. Submit the fees
Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future use.

JEE Main 2024: Essential

The second session of JEE Main will be conducted between April 1 to April 15. There will be two papers while paper 1 is for entrance to BE and BTech programs, paper 2 is for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses. 
Applicants who clear the JEE Main and are in the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be qualified to show up in JEE Advanced 2024 for admission into engineering courses presented by IITs. The registration procedure for JEE Advanced is scheduled to start on April 30, with tests planned for June 4. The main session of the test was conducted in January.

Also Read

JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 to be declared today, here is how to check

NTA releases admit card for JEE Mains 2024 B Tech/BE Paper 1: Details here

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip; Know more

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

JEE Main 2024 Syllabus: NTA revises syllabus, deletes some topics

BPSC BAO 2024: Answer key released at official website of the commission

Holistic Progress Card: How NCERT is planning to change student assessment

Karnataka govt revises 'BJP-era' textbooks for new academic year: 5 points

WB Police Recruitment 2024: Registration for 10,255 vacancies to open soon

UGC grants graded academic, administrative autonomy to 8 universities

JEE Main 2024: Overview

Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is a national-level common entrance exam held for the student's admission in different government and private engineering institutes in India for undergraduate programs. 
The JEE Main candidates should have an unmistakable understanding of the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria to avoid rejection later. Applicants looking for engineering degrees should satisfy all essentials. JEE Main eligibility criteria is declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). 

Topics : JEE (Main) JEE Mains JEE Advanced education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon