JEE Main admit card 2023 expected to release soon on official website



According to the schedule, JEE Main season 2 exams will be conducted on April 06, 08, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. The notable thing here is that April 13 and 15 are kept as reserve dates. The admit card for the JEE Main 2023 session II is expected to be released in the fourth week of March. The National Test Agency (NTA) is expected to release Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) session-II admit card 2023 on its official website anytime soon. Candidates can check and download their admit card, hall ticket, city intimation slip, etc from the official website, i.e., https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/.

How to download JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card?

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Main, i.e., https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/. Here are the easy steps to download JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card:

Step 2: On the home page, look for the "Candidate's activity". Step 3: Click on JEE Main season 2 admit card 2023 link. On the home page, look for the "Candidate's activity".

Sep 4: New page will open, and there you can log in using your application number and date of birth. Step 5: JEE Main season-2 admit card 2023 will be displayed on your screen. You can download and take the printout of your admit card 2023 for future reference. New page will open, and there you can log in using your application number and date of birth.

Important note: Before admit card, NTA will release the exam city intimation slip. Candidates can find their exam city in the city intimidation slip and plan their travel accordingly.

NTA issues public notice against fake news Many websites and youtube channels are spreading fake news over JEE Main session 2 admit card 2023. NTA published a public notice yesterday (March 29, 2023) on its official website against fake information.



"NTA rejects these claims as fake and misleading. Students and their parents are urged not to fall prey to such videos and YouTube channels hosting these videos. It is reiterated that the only source of authentic information on the JEE (Main) Examination are the official NTA websites for JEE (Main) i.e. https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/.", Notice further reads. The public notice read, "It has been brought to our notice that videos are being circulated on the social media platforms which claim to possess ‘insider’ information on the date of release of City Intimation Slip and Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2”.