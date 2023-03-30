close

JEE Main admit card 2023 expected to release soon on official website

NTA is expected to release JEE Main Admit card 2023 on its official website soon, it advised candidates to beware of fake information spreading on social media

JEE Main admit card 2023 to be released soon

Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
The National Test Agency (NTA) is expected to release Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) session-II admit card 2023 on its official website anytime soon. Candidates can check and download their admit card, hall ticket, city intimation slip, etc from the official website, i.e., https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/.
 
According to the schedule, JEE Main season 2 exams will be conducted on April 06, 08, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. The notable thing here is that April 13 and 15 are kept as reserve dates. The admit card for the JEE Main 2023 session II is expected to be released in the fourth week of March.

How to download JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card?

Here are the easy steps to download JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card:
Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Main, i.e., https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/.
Step 2: On the home page, look for the "Candidate's activity".
Step 3: Click on JEE Main season 2 admit card 2023 link.

Sep 4:  New page will open, and there you can log in using your application number and date of birth.
Step 5: JEE Main season-2 admit card 2023 will be displayed on your screen. You can download and take the printout of your admit card 2023 for future reference.

Important note: Before admit card, NTA will release the exam city intimation slip. Candidates can find their exam city in the city intimidation slip and plan their travel accordingly.

NTA issues public notice against fake news

Many websites and youtube channels are spreading fake news over JEE Main session 2 admit card 2023. NTA published a public notice yesterday (March 29, 2023) on its official website against fake information.

The public notice read, "It has been brought to our notice that videos are being circulated on the social media platforms which claim to possess ‘insider’ information on the date of release of City Intimation Slip and Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2”.

"NTA rejects these claims as fake and misleading. Students and their parents are urged not to fall prey to such videos and YouTube channels hosting these videos. It is reiterated that the only source of authentic information on the JEE (Main) Examination are the official NTA websites for JEE (Main) i.e. https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/.", Notice further reads.

NTA also cleared that JEE Main City Intimation Slip and Admit card 2023 will be announced only on the official website.
If any candidate needs more clarification, he can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Topics : JEE (Main) | IIT JEE | Admit Card

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

