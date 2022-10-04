Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd admit card released; here's how to download

Rajasthan's Directorate of Elementary has released the for the Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) or Pre-D.El.Ed exam. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website panjiyakpredeled.in.

According to the notification on Monday, the exam is scheduled to be held on October 8. It will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm in all 33 districts of . The state-level exam is held for admission in D.El.Ed (General / Sanskrit) programme.

Check the official notification for release of here and announcement of examination date here.

Here are the step-by-step guide to download the admit card: Step 1: Visit the official website-- panjiyakpredeled.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Candidate Login” Step 3: Submit your login details and submit Step 4: Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Last year, the examination was held on August 15 in the afternoon shift from 2 to 5 pm. Those who made it to the merit list were called for counselling that included document verification, payment of fees, choice filling of seats, and allotment.