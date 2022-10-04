Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd admit card released; here's how to download

-
ALSO READ
Bihar DElEd answer key 2022 released; here's how you can download
Indian Air Force releases AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2022; here's how to download
TS EAMCET revised hall ticket 2022 released: Here's how you can download
NBE to release NEET SS 2022 admit card today; click here to know more
TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022 released, know how to download
-
Rajasthan's Directorate of Elementary Education has released the admit card for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) or Pre-D.El.Ed exam. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website panjiyakpredeled.in.
According to the notification on Monday, the exam is scheduled to be held on October 8. It will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm in all 33 districts of Rajasthan. The state-level exam is held for admission in D.El.Ed (General / Sanskrit) programme.
Check the official notification for release of admit card here and announcement of examination date here.
Last year, the examination was held on August 15 in the afternoon shift from 2 to 5 pm. Those who made it to the merit list were called for counselling that included document verification, payment of fees, choice filling of seats, and allotment.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .