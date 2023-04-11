JKBOSE 8th result 2023: Get full details on official website in PDF format

The exams were held from February 27 to March 10, according to the schedule. Within a month of the exams' conclusion, the authorities released the JKBOSE 8th result 2023. Students are required to get in touch with the appropriate authorities if they found any kind of error or discrepancy in the results.

According to recent reports, the Jammu and Kashmir State Council for Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) announced the Class 8th results on April 10. The official website at dietsrinagar.in contains the results for all students who took the exam. The result is now available in PDF format from the authorities.