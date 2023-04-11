JKBOSE 8th result 2023: Get full details on official website in PDF format

According to recent reports, the Jammu and Kashmir State Council for Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) announced the Class 8th results on April 10. The official website at dietsrinagar.in contains the results for all students who took the exam. The result is now available in PDF format from the authorities.
The exams were held from February 27 to March 10, according to the schedule. Within a month of the exams' conclusion, the authorities released the JKBOSE 8th result 2023. Students are required to get in touch with the appropriate authorities if they found any kind of error or discrepancy in the results.
The specialists have announced the results on the web. However, students should collect their mark sheets from their particular schools. The mark sheets will contain the student's personal details alongside the complete grades got in all subjects. The candidate's qualification status will also be mentioned.
How to check the JKBOSE 8th result 2023?
The official website provides access to the exam results for all students who appeared for the test. They can go through the below steps to check:
• Visit the official website dietsrinagar.in.
• Select "Gazette/Result of Class 8th DIET Srinagar 2022-23.
• The PDF result will appear on the screen.
• Search for a name by pressing Ctrl+F.
• Check and download the result Print it out for later reference.
What are the details mentioned in the JKBOSE 8th result 2023?
The result will contain significant details about the student's performance in the tests. Check out this list of mandatory information:
• Candidate's name
• Roll number
• Parent’s name
• Class
• Subject-wise marks
• Overall marks
• Qualifying status
• Remarks.