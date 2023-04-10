Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission 2022 Results; 8 girls among top 10

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission announced the PCS-22 final result on Friday. All the candidates who appeared for UPPSC PCS 2022 exam can check and download their respective results on the official website of uppsc.up.nic.in.
The UPPSC 2022 exams were held between September 27 and October 01, 2022, at different exam centres in Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad. A total of 5,311 candidates appeared for the main exam, and of these, 1,070 candidates cleared the exams and qualified for the interview round. The interview round was held between February 2 and March 21, 2023.
After the interview round, 363 candidates were selected for different posts. Of these 363 candidates, 110 were girls. In the list of top 10 candidates, eight were girls. And 19 out of 39 candidates selected for the post of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) were women.
CM Yogi congratulates selected candidates
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister lauded the selected candidates saying, "Congratulations to all the successful candidates in the combined… examination which was conducted by the UPPSC in a transparent and fair manner in a record 10 months."
“The record success of the daughters of the state in this examination and the representation of almost every district presents a new picture of Uttar Pradesh,” Yogi further said.
"The UPPSC exam result has been declared in just 10 months, this is the first time UPPSC has achieved this feat," said UPPSC secretary in-charge Vinod Kumar Gaur.
How to check and download UPPSC exam results:
If you haven't checked your result, here's an easy way to do so and download the UPPSC PCS exam results:
Step 1. Firstly, visit the official website of https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.
Step 2. On the home page, click on the result section and then click on the UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 link.
Step 3. A PDF will open in front of your screen, you can check your roll number.
Step 4. You can check your result and download the result for future reference.