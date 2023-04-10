Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission 2022 Results; 8 girls among top 10

The UPPSC 2022 exams were held between September 27 and October 01, 2022, at different exam centres in Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad. A total of 5,311 candidates appeared for the main exam, and of these, 1,070 candidates cleared the exams and qualified for the interview round. The interview round was held between February 2 and March 21, 2023.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission announced the PCS-22 final result on Friday. All the candidates who appeared for UPPSC PCS 2022 exam can check and download their respective results on the official website of uppsc.up.nic.in.