close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission 2022 Results; 8 girls among top 10

UPPSC PCS2022 result announced, eight out of top ten candidates are girls, UPPSC declared PCS-22 result in just 10 months for the first time

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 2:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission announced the PCS-22 final result on Friday. All the candidates who appeared for UPPSC PCS 2022 exam can check and download their respective results on the official website of uppsc.up.nic.in.
The UPPSC 2022 exams were held between September 27 and October 01, 2022, at different exam centres in Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad. A total of 5,311 candidates appeared for the main exam, and of these, 1,070 candidates cleared the exams and qualified for the interview round. The interview round was held between February 2 and March 21, 2023.

After the interview round, 363 candidates were selected for different posts. Of these 363 candidates, 110 were girls. In the list of top 10 candidates, eight were girls. And 19 out of 39 candidates selected for the post of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) were women.

CM Yogi congratulates selected candidates


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister lauded the selected candidates saying, "Congratulations to all the successful candidates in the combined… examination which was conducted by the UPPSC in a transparent and fair manner in a record 10 months."

“The record success of the daughters of the state in this examination and the representation of almost every district presents a new picture of Uttar Pradesh,” Yogi further said.
"The UPPSC exam result has been declared in just 10 months, this is the first time UPPSC has achieved this feat," said UPPSC secretary in-charge Vinod Kumar Gaur.

Also Read

ICAI CA November 2022 PQC-IRM exam postponed; check revised schedule

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When and how to watch

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When, how to watch in India

DU UG Merit List 2022 released: Here's how to download simulated merit list

IIT Kanpur released GATE Toppers List 2023: Checkout complete details

UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today; complete detail here

Application window for CUET-UG reopens, no change in the syllabus

Application window for CUET-UG to reopen for 3 days, no change in syllabus

Kerala Samastha exam results announced: Here's how to check and download

UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th Result yet to be declared: full details here


How to check and download UPPSC exam results:


If you haven't checked your result, here's an easy way to do so and download the UPPSC PCS exam results:
Step 1. Firstly, visit the official website of https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.
Step 2. On the home page, click on the result section and then click on the UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 link.
Step 3. A PDF will open in front of your screen, you can check your roll number.
Step 4. You can check your result and download the result for future reference.

Topics : UPPSC | Uttar Pradesh | UP Public Service Commission

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UP Board Result 2023 is likely to be out soon at official website

UP Board Result 2023 is likely to be out soon at official website
2 min read

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission 2022 Results; 8 girls among top 10

Representative Image (ANI)
2 min read

UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today; complete detail here

UCEED 2023
2 min read

Application window for CUET-UG reopens, no change in the syllabus

Image
2 min read

Application window for CUET-UG to reopen for 3 days, no change in syllabus

CUET, students
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today; complete detail here

UCEED 2023
2 min read

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission 2022 Results; 8 girls among top 10

Representative Image (ANI)
2 min read

UP Board Result 2023 is likely to be out soon at official website

UP Board Result 2023 is likely to be out soon at official website
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon