UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today; complete detail here



The round 1 seat allotment list of UCEED has details such as the candidate roll number, rank, and seat allotted. Allotted candidates' seats can reach the institution and fulfilled the admission methods within the specified time. Candidates can inspect the UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result on the website at uceed.iitb.ac.in. IIT Bombay is to release the UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today i.e. April 10, 2023. Applied candidates for the seat allotment method can go to the official website of UCEED to look at the result.

UCEED 2023: Counselling details

Submission of Online Application for BDes Programme- Mar 14 to 31, 2023

Seat allotment round 1- Apr 10, 2023

Seat allotment round 2- May 10, 2023

Seat allotment round 3- Jun 10, 2023. There will be three rounds of seat allotment for eligible students, according to the available schedule. The complete schedule is available to candidates here.

UCEED 2023: Checking details (Seat allotment round 1)



• Visit the official UCEED 2023 website. Today, the seat allocation results for UCEED 2023 round 1 will be posted online. The choices made by students in the allotment applications will be used to allocate seats. To check the seat allocation result, candidates can follow the steps below:

• Enter the login information. • Select the UCEED 2023 seat allocation round.