FTII JET 2023: Admit Card Released, check all details at ftii.ac.in

The Film and Television Institute (FTII) in Pune and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata have distributed the Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2023. Interested candidates who have submitted their applications for the JET 2023 can access the official website, .ac.in to download their admit cards.

The JET 2023 exam is to take place on March 18 and 19, according to the official schedule. The JET Result 2023 is expected to be released in the first week of June.

What is FTII JET 2023?

Each year, candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree and postgraduate diploma programmes take the FTII JET, a national-level entrance exam. The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, each hold a Joint Entrance Test (JET) to select applicants for their respective admission programmes. Under FTII, there are two wings:

1. Film Wing: It offers classes in acting, cinematography, writing a feature film screenplay, sound design and recording, direction and screenplay, writing, editing, art direction and production design.

2. Television wing: It offers courses like bearings, electronic cinematography, sound recording and TV designing and video editing.

How do I get my FTII JET 2023

If you have registered for the FTII JET 2023 exam, you can download your hall ticket by following the steps below:

1. Go to the official FTII website at ftii.ac.in.

2. Select the FTII JET 2023 link on the screen.

3. Sign in with the required information, such as your email address, date of birth, and online application number.

4. The FTII JET 2023 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the FTII JET 2023 admit card. Take a few copies of the FTII JET Admit Card 2023 and print them out for later use.