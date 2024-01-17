UGC NET Result 2023: December exam results to be announced on website

National Testing Agency , NTA will announce UGC NET Result 2023 for December session on January 17, 2024. Applicants can visit the official site at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in to see the UGC NET December 2023 Result.

The provisional answer key was declared on January 3 and the objection window was closed on January 5, 2024. The NTA issued the archaeology subject answer key on January 8 and closed the objection window for the same on January 10, 2024.

From December 6 to December 19, 2023, the UGC- NET December 2023 was held in 83 subjects across 292 cities nationwide.

UGC NET result 2023: Steps to check

Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the result link on the homepage.

Enter in your log in details

Your UGC NET result will be showcase on the screen

View the results and take the print for later.

What will be next after the UGC NET result 2023:?

If you pass the UGC NET exam in December 2023, you can take advantage of a number of opportunities in academia and research. Consider the accompanying choices in view of your accomplishment:

1. Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): Your score establishes your qualification for the Junior Research Fellowship. You can pursue Ph.D. research with a monthly fellowship of INR 31,000 if you reach the required percentile.

2. Assistant Professor: If you pass this position, you qualify for the universities and colleges nationwide.

UGC NET result 2023: Helpline

Contact through email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or connect with the NTA Help desk at 011-4075 9000. Applicants are prescribed to remain updated by regularly visiting the NTA site at ugcnet.nta.nic.in for recent information.

What is UGC NET?

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, or NTA UGC NET is India's most notable test. The test is intended to decide the qualification for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor positions in Indian institutions and colleges.

A profoundly competitive national level test taken every year by a great deal of candidates. The official UGC NET 2023 December cycle notification is now available.