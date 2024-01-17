Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

UGC NET Result 2023: December exam results to be announced on website

NTA will declare UGC NET December 2023 test results today. Applicants can look at their scores on the official site at ugc net.nta.ac.in. Tests was held from Dec 6 to Dec 19, 2023 nationwide

Results

Photo: unsplash.com

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

National Testing Agency, NTA will announce UGC NET Result 2023 for December session on January 17, 2024. Applicants can visit the official site at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in to see the UGC NET December 2023 Result. 
The provisional answer key was declared on January 3 and the objection window was closed on January 5, 2024. The NTA issued the archaeology subject answer key on January 8 and closed the objection window for the same on January 10, 2024. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
From December 6 to December 19, 2023, the UGC- NET December 2023 was held in 83 subjects across 292 cities nationwide. 

UGC NET result 2023: Steps to check

Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Click on the result link on the homepage.
Enter in your log in details
Your UGC NET result will be showcase on the screen
View the results and take the print for later.  

What will be next after the UGC NET result 2023:?

If you pass the UGC NET exam in December 2023, you can take advantage of a number of opportunities in academia and research. Consider the accompanying choices in view of your accomplishment:
1. Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): Your score establishes your qualification for the Junior Research Fellowship. You can pursue Ph.D. research with a monthly fellowship of INR 31,000 if you reach the required percentile.
2. Assistant Professor: If you pass this position, you qualify for the universities and colleges nationwide.

UGC NET result 2023: Helpline 

Contact through email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or connect with the NTA Help desk at 011-4075 9000. Applicants are prescribed to remain updated by regularly visiting the NTA site at ugcnet.nta.nic.in for recent information.

What is UGC NET?

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, or NTA UGC NET is India's most notable test. The test is intended to decide the qualification for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor positions in Indian institutions and colleges. 
A profoundly competitive national level test taken every year by a great deal of candidates. The official UGC NET 2023 December cycle notification is now available.

Also Read

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA releases response sheets, objection window

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

RPSC JLO answer key 2023 released, here's how to check and download

CSIR NET result 2023 announced: Steps to check scores at official website

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Admit card released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, details inside

86.8% children in 14-18 bracket in India enrolled in educational institutes

Kerala makes preamble to Constitution part of textbooks for class 1-10

FMGE December 2023 admit card to be released today at official website

HPBOSE releases Class 10th, 12th date sheet for 2024; Check schedule

CBSE CTET 2024: Pre-admit card exam city slip expected soon at ctet.nic.in


Topics : UGC panel NET exam UGC NET education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEVivo X100 Pro reviewBudget 2024 expectationsTop Investment OptionsSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon