JEE Main 2024 registration begins soon, here's how to apply for the exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2024 examination next year, which will take place in January-February and in April. The registration for the Mains examination will be done on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will release the notification and information bulletin before starting the application process for JEE Mains. The notification will mention the important dates related to the application, eligibility, a list of documents required, syllabus of the examination among others.

Candidates can appear in either of the sessions or both. If they appear for both sessions, the best between the two will be considered the final result. Such candidates do not need to apply for the second session separately, they just need to log in with their credentials and pay the exam fee while applying for the second session.

JEE Mains 2024 exam dates

According to an NTA press release in September 2023, the examination for JEE Mains 2024 first session will take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024, and the second session will be held between April 1, 2024, to April 15, 2024.

How to apply for JEE Mains 2024 examinations?

Here are the simple steps to apply for JEE Mains 2024 examinations:

Visit the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the registration link under the candidate activity tab.

Submit the registration form to generate login credentials.

Login and fill out the application.

Submit the form with the exam fee and necessary documents.

Take a printout for future reference.

Instruction for candidates

Documents required are Photo and signature (save copies after applying), PwD, and category certificates, if applicable. The photo should be around 10 to 200 kb, signature should be between 4-30 kb in jpg or jpeg formats only. Certificates should be between 50-300 kb and in PDF format.

The images should be in either black and white or in colour with 80 per cent of the face with clear ears visible. Do not wear masks while taking the picture, and use a white background.

Candidates who use/upload the photograph, certificates or signature of someone else or try to tamper his/her admit card/scorecard/result will be treated as Unfair Means (UFM) practice.