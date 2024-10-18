Business Standard
Odisha government reconstitutes task force to enhance NEP implementation

Odisha government reconstitutes task force to enhance NEP implementation

As per the notification, the Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary will suggest the measures to be taken up for the implementation of the NEP 2020 in the state

CM Majhi, Silicon Carbide facility

Image: X@MohanMOdisha

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Odisha government has reconstituted a task force to suggest measures for the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), as per a notification by the School and Mass Education Department.

As per the notification, the Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary will suggest the measures to be taken up for the implementation of the NEP 2020 in the state.

Along with the Development Commissioner, 13 Ex-Officio members including the Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Department of School and Mass Education), Principal Secretary (ST and SC development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department), Principal Secretary (PR and DW department), Principal Secretary (Finance department), Principal Secretary (W and CD department), Principal Secretary (Skill development and TE department), Principal Secretary ( Sport and Youth Services department), Commissioner-cum-Secretary Higher Education Department, State Project Director, Odisha School Education Programme Authority. Director, TE and SCERT, Principal (Regional Institute of Education) and Additional Secretary, Department of School and Mass Education and expert members as special invitees of UNICEF, CSF, Akshara Foundation, Language Learning Foundation, PRATHAM will also be a part of the task force.

 

Six thematic sub-committees have also been reconstituted to deal with different components of the NEP-2020 with representatives from other departments, Directorates functioning under the S and ME department and experts in the field of education as special invitees, as per the notification.

The Chairperson may invite other experts or relevant people in any particular meeting of the Committee/ Sub-committee for discussion in any specific issue on the smooth implementation of NEP 2020, the notification added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

