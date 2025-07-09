Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / KCET counselling 2025: Option entry begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET counselling 2025: Option entry begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KEA has begun the KCET Counselling 2025 option entry on July 8, 2025. Candidates can find the direct link via the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET counselling 2025

KCET counselling 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the final seat matrix and opened the option entry portal, thereby starting the KCET 2025 counselling process. All of the required links and resources are now available to candidates through the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
 
KEA has given candidates the chance to download verification slips and amend their application information prior to opening the choice entry. The deadline for this window was July 4, 2025. A KCET 2025 verification slip, a necessary document needed to take part in the counselling process, was given to candidates who successfully finished this step.

KCET 2025 Option Entry: How to fill?

Step 1. Visit the official website at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.
 
Step 2. Log in using the KCET number and password.
Step 3. Download the verification slip (if not done already).

Also Read

Exam results

KCET results 2025 to be released soon: Check steps to download scorecard

student, studying, education, college, kota

KCET admit card 2025 out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check details here

Adani Power

Jefferies sees 15% upside in Adani Power on capacity expansion drive

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Tejashwi slams ECI amid Bihar Bandh, calls it 'wing of political party'

Police personnel keep vigil amid 'Bihar bandh' at Sachiwalay Halt Railway station in Patna,

Bharat Bandh LIVE news updates: Railway tracks blocked in West Bengal, Odisha

Step 4. View the final seat matrix to explore available courses and colleges.
Step 5. View the option entry link and prioritise choices in order of preference.
Step 6. Save and submit the chosen one before the deadline. 

KCET 2025 Counselling Process: How to do it?

Downloading of the KCET verification slip 2025
Release of the final seat matrix and fee structure
KCET 2025 option entry for eligible/qualified candidates
Showcase of the KCET 2025 mock seat allotment result
Provision to alter the details
Release of the KCET 2025 first round seat allotment result.

How to apply for the KCET 2025 Counselling Process?

Candidates have to verify and register at the KEA portal.
After the verification process, candidates have to participate in the option entry process, where they have to enter and lock their choices. 
The KCET 2025 mock seat allotment list will be announced based on the choices submitted by the candidates and merit rank/scores.
After the announcement of the mock round result, the authorities will provide a chance to candidates to modify their choices. After the final submission, the KEA will declare the first round seat allotment result. 
The authorities mainly held three rounds of counselling, with a special round (depending on the seat availability). 

KCET 2025 Counselling: Documents Checklist

KCET 2025 admit card
Class 10th and 12th marksheets
Kannada Medium and Rural Study Certificate (if applicable)
A study certificate from the school
Caste and income certificate from the school
KCET 2025 rank card
Aadhar Card (Identity Proof)
Special category certificates (like NCC, Sports, Defence, etc.). 

KCET 2025 Option Entry: Insights

Candidates can now log in and choose their desired courses and colleges based on their KCET rankings, thanks to the opening of the choice entry window. Seat allocation will be greatly influenced by the option entry process, which enables students to prioritise and organise selections according to preference. 
 
The final seat matrix, which lists the number of seats available in each college and course taking part in KCET 2025, has also been made public by KEA to assist candidates in making well-informed judgments. Earlier, a preliminary seat matrix was distributed to give applicants a general idea and help them make their selections.

What is the KCET 2025 option entry?

The procedure by which qualified applicants select the colleges and courses they want to enrol in is known as the KCET 2025 option entry. Following the document verification phase, this is completed online using KEA's portal. 
 
Both the mock and final rounds of seat allocation will take these preferences into account. The KCET 2025 option entry link on the official website has been activated by the KEA. The first round of the KCET counselling 2025 process has begun. 
 

More From This Section

Bihar Police Constable admit card 2025

Bihar Police admit card out for July 16 exam; download at csbc.bihar.gov.in

youngsters

DTE Maharashtra releases final merit list for Polytechnic Admission 2025

Delhi University UG admissions 2025

Delhi University UG admissions 2025: CSAS Phase 2 registrations begin today

Class, Classroom, Education, School

TNEA 2025: Choice filling for 7.5 per cent government school quota begins

Exam results, results

TS ICET results 2025 out at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to check scores

Topics : Karnataka CET Karnataka exam results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025Bharat Band TodayTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon