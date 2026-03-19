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Parl panel flags 67% vacancies at UGC, seeks time-bound hiring drive

Parliamentary panel flags over two-thirds vacancies at UGC, warns of impact on grants, monitoring and NEP rollout, calls for time-bound hiring drive

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The panel noted that multiple bodies — including the University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education and other statutory regulators — continue to exercise overlapping functions despite reforms proposed under the National Education Policy 2020

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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A parliamentary committee has flagged massive vacancies at the University Grants Commission (UGC), noting that over two-thirds of its non-teaching posts remain unfilled. The committee said the shortage could hamper the regulator’s ability to process grants, monitor universities and implement reforms linked to the National Education Policy 2020.
 
“The Committee notes with concern the critical vacancy situation in UGC — 516 out of 763 sanctioned non-teaching positions are vacant (67.6 per cent vacancy rate). This severely impacts UGC's capacity to discharge its statutory functions, including monitoring thousands of universities, processing grant proposals, and implementing NEP 2020,” the panel’s report said.
 
 
The observations were made by the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports in a set of recent reports reviewing higher education funding, student loan schemes and related programmes.
 
The panel recommended a time-bound recruitment drive to substantially reduce vacancies by FY27.
 
“The Committee recommends that UGC should take all necessary steps to fill up vacant positions in a time-bound manner, with a target of at least 75 per cent vacancy reduction by March 2027,” the report added.

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Apart from the University Grants Commission, the committee pointed to vacancies in bodies such as the All India Council for Technical Education, noting that gaps in technical and administrative positions could affect their ability to supervise thousands of institutions across the country.
 
It further noted that faculty vacancies persist across centrally funded institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology and Indian Institutes of Management, despite recruitment drives in recent years. The committee recommended maintaining a consolidated database of vacancies across institutions and filling positions through time-bound recruitment to strengthen governance and academic capacity in the higher education system.
 
The panel noted that multiple bodies — including the University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education and other statutory regulators — continue to exercise overlapping functions despite reforms proposed under the National Education Policy 2020. It asked the government to ensure clearer delineation of responsibilities among regulators to reduce duplication and administrative delays affecting institutions.
 
The panel also criticised banks for poor disbursal under the Pradhan Mantri Vidyalaxmi programme, noting that only a small share of sanctioned loan amounts has actually reached students. It said several banks failed to process applications effectively and called for stronger monitoring mechanisms and accountability in the loan system.
 
The panel noted that under the scheme, only about Rs 688 crore was actually disbursed of the Rs 4,427 crore sanctioned, indicating a large gap between loan approvals and payouts.
 
“These figures reflect the fact that around 15 per cent has been disbursed against the sanctioned amount of Rs 4,427 crore of education loan under PM Vidyalaxmi scheme. The Committee, therefore, recommends the Department of Financial Services ensure that sanctioned loans should not be curtailed or rejected,” the report said.
 
Separately, the panel urged universities to integrate industry-linked training and structured internships into academic programmes to bridge the gap between higher education and labour market demand. It said curriculum design should move beyond ad hoc internships and instead incorporate sustained industry engagement.
 
The recommendation comes amid growing concerns over graduate employability in India.
 

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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