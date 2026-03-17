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Home / Politics / Suspension of eight Opposition MPs revoked after Parliament rapprochement

Suspension of eight Opposition MPs revoked after Parliament rapprochement

Lok Sabha revokes suspension of eight Opposition MPs after government and Opposition reach agreement to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament during the Budget session

Parliament, New Parliament

(Photo: PTI)

Archis MohanPTI New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 7:21 PM IST

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After the Treasury and Opposition leaders reached a rapprochement to ensure smooth conduct of proceedings in Parliament for the remainder of the Budget session, the Lok Sabha revoked the suspension of eight Opposition members with immediate effect on Tuesday.
 
The eight were barred from the House on February 3 for “unruly” behaviour for the entire duration of the Budget session, which is slated to conclude on April 2. With Parliament sittings not scheduled for the upcoming public holidays, and MPs set to campaign in the poll-bound states and skip sittings, the government is keen to take up the pending agenda at the earliest in the remainder of the Budget session.
 
 
The government also plans to introduce a Bill to amend the Women’s Reservation Act, paving the way for its implementation before the delimitation exercise is completed, and has reached out to Opposition parties. In a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sought the convening of an all-party meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss the “modalities and roadmap for the implementation” of the Women’s Reservation Act. Earlier, Rijiju had written to the Congress president. The Union Cabinet is yet to clear the proposed Bill.
 
A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled for Wednesday, but it is not known if the proposed Bill is part of the agenda of the meeting. Sources said the Bill could be introduced in the Rajya Sabha first. The Women’s Reservation Act was passed by Parliament in 2023. The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution, but it will come into effect after the completion of the delimitation exercise.
 
Revoking the suspension of the eight Opposition MPs, Speaker Om Birla said that there should be no display of placards, posters, photos or AI-generated images inside the House or in the Parliament complex. 

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Congress member K Suresh requested the Lok Sabha to consider the revocation of the eight Opposition members, saying whatever had happened in the House was regrettable, and that his party was ready to cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House. Opposition MPs also flagged the conduct of some ruling party MPs, especially Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Nishikant Dubey. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju said the ruling alliance members will not break rules, nor have they ever broken rules in the past. “A ‘Laxman Rekha’ should be drawn,” he said. 
In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs, in a letter to Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, demanded a discussion on the working of either the Ministry of Commerce and Industry or the Ministry of External Affairs in the House in the context of the conflict in West Asia, the impact it has had on India’s trade and energy security, and also the trade agreements that the country has signed and is negotiating, including with the United States.
 
According to the data that the Opposition has collated, the Rajya Sabha has not had a discussion on the working of either of the two ministries since 2010. The Rajya Sabha has not discussed as many as 29 ministries and departments since 2010, it stated. The list also includes ministries/departments such as chemicals and fertilisers, civil aviation, electronics and information technology, finance, mines, petroleum and natural gas, and shipping.
 
The Opposition letter pointed out that the signatories represent a strength of around 100 MPs. So far, the Rajya Sabha has discussed environment, forests and climate change and rural development ministries in the ongoing Budget session, and three more ministries have to be chosen for discussion.
 
Detailed scrutiny of ministries is done in the Budget session of Parliament, where the Rajya Sabha discusses the ‘working’ of ministries, while the Lok Sabha exercises its financial oversight through examination and voting on Demands for Grants, where each ministry’s proposed expenditure for the coming financial year is debated.

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Topics : Budget session Lok Sabha Parliament Opposition parties

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 7:21 PM IST

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