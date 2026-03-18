India-UK education ties gain pace after policy changes: British Council CEO

Collaboration between India and the United Kingdom for international education and mobility is picking up at an unprecedented pace, following the signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and recent policy changes in India, said Scott McDonald, CEO of the British Council

With nine UK universities receiving approval to establish operations in India in the last year or so, the number is expected to rise sharply to 15 in a short period.

“We’ve seen, in a year, that nine UK universities have set up here (in India) already. I’ve never seen anything this fast or focused, and we think there will be 15 very soon,” McDonald said.

In 2023, the University Grants Commission (UGC) notified regulations allowing foreign universities ranked among the world’s top institutions to establish campuses in India and offer undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programmes, subject to approval from the regulator.

Alison Barrett MBE, country director, India, British Council, added that with India looking to be a hub for education, the UK has a first-mover advantage of universities coming in with high-quality education.

The India-UK corridor remains strong enough to withstand geopolitical disruptions, McDonald said, amid escalating conflict in West Asia.

“Your goal as a country, whether you're the UK or India, is to be stable, so through all periods you attract more people. Both of us now happen to be stable and we'll work hard on both sides to try and keep that, and we'll benefit from that in an unstable world,” McDonald added.

Under the India-UK Vision 2035, the two countries have committed to expanding education cooperation, including encouraging UK universities to establish campuses in India, promoting joint and dual-degree programmes, and strengthening mutual recognition of qualifications.

Of the nine UK universities that have announced plans to establish campuses in India under the UGC’s 2023 regulations, only the University of Southampton has begun operations so far, with others expected to launch between 2026 and 2027.

“Opportunities in the UK are still very attractive and exciting for Indians and studying in the UK can also give people access to working in other countries as well,” added Barrett.

The two countries are also looking at opportunities to collaborate on skilling and vocational training, with further policy discussions to happen in the future, McDonald said.

The British Council, earlier this week, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an initiative backed by Smriti Irani under the Alliance for Global Good – Gender Equity and Equality to support around 100,000 women entrepreneurs in India, providing training in English, communication, and digital skills to help them scale their businesses.

“Relatively, India puts more importance on it (skilling) just because there exists such a vast employment challenge, but we have the exact same challenge in the UK. So, we’re also exploring what is the right mix of university and vocational training and how you design such systems,” he added.

India has increasingly prioritised skill development in policy, with programmes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and the Skill India Mission aimed at expanding vocational training and certification to improve workforce participation and address employment gaps.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is having a widespread impact on the education system, and policy changes need to address this to navigate AI’s impact on academics, skilling, as well as jobs, McDonald added.

“AI is affecting every single part of what we do. We think a lot about how it applies to education and how we think about the ethics around it, linked to education as well,” McDonald said.

McDonald added educational institutions will have to tie up with industrial partners in the tech space to keep up with the fast-developing AI landscape and to incorporate AI tools in their operations.