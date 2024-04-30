Punjab Board 2024: PSEB Class 12 results to be declared soon at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce today, April 30, 2024, the PSEB 8th, 12th Result 2024 at 4:00 pm. The students who appeared for the PSEB 8th, 12th exams will need their registration number/roll number and password to download the result.

The class 8 exams were administered by the board from March 7 to March 27, 2024, and class 12 exams were held from February 13 to March 30, 2024. This year, around 7 lakh students showed up in the PSEB 8th, 12th exams. Students can download the PSEB 8th and 12th Result 2024 from the official website at pseb.ac.in, once announced.

Punjab Board 2024: Marking scheme

Students must achieve a total score of at least 33% in the PSEB class 8 exam, and they must achieve a total score of at least 33% in the PSEB class 12 exam, which includes both the theory and practical sections.

PSEB 8th, 12th Result 2024: Steps To Check Online

Students can view the PSEB 8th and 12th Result 2024 by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Route for the link that says ‘PSEB Class 8th/12th Result 2024’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the essential details such as roll number, date of birth and other details.

Step 4: PSEB 8th, 12th result 2024 will be showcased on your screen.

Step 5: Download the result for your future use.

PSEB 8th, 12th Results: Websites To Check

Students can view the PSEB 8th, 12th results from the below websites:

• pseb.ac.in

• pseb.ac.in/results.

PSEB 8th, 12th Result 2024: Details on the Scorecard

Students can view the details given below on the scorecard:

• Student’s Name

• Contact Number

• Total Marks

• Subjects

• Pass/Fail Status

• Father’s Name

• Mother’s Name

• Roll Number

• Marks Obtained

• Grade.