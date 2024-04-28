Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NTA likely to announce details of examination centre for CUET-UG by May 5

According to a public notice issued by the UGC, the registration of CUET (UG)-2024 had been extended on request received from candidates and other stakeholders

Exam illustration (Photo/Unsplash)

Exam illustration (Photo/Unsplash)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the information regarding the city of examination for CUET-UG by May 5 or earlier.
Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairma of University Grants Commission (UGC) took to his official X handle and tweeted, "The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the City of Examination information for CUET-UG by 5th May or earlier. Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website will begin in the second week of May 2024."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Earlier, on March 31, the University Grants Commission (UGC) extended the last date of registration for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET-(UG)]-2024 until April 5, 2024.
According to a public notice issued by the UGC, the registration of CUET (UG)-2024 had been extended on request received from candidates and other stakeholders.
Last month, UGC chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed that the Commission had outlined initiatives including more test centres, examination in hybrid mode, timely availability of admit cards, scheduling breaks between exams held on the same day and moderate difficulty level in tests to ensure smooth and hassle-free CUET-UG.
The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024. This is the third edition of CUET (UG) and comes at the time of the Lok Sabha elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UGC National Testing Agency Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon