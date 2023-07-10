Punjabi University Patiala has postponed all the examinations to be held on July 10, Monday, amid heavy rain. The University controller has issued a letter informing about the exam's postponement and mentioned that the decision has been taken due to a red alert currently in place in Punjab. The authorities will notify later about the rescheduling of the examination. The revised date sheet will soon be uploaded on the University website. The administration has cancelled the examination for the M.TECH Computer Science Engineering Semester 3 Advanced Data Mining & Analysis paper, along with BA, B.Ed, B.Sc, B.Ed semester 4 paper-1 and B.Sc Sociological Prospective and Education paper.The mentioned exam was scheduled to take place on May 26 earlier, but due to administrative reasons, the examination was cancelled on that day also. The next date was fixed for July 10 to conduct the examination, and again it couldn't take place due to heavy rain in the state.