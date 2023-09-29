close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Rajasthan government to promote scientific temperament among youth

To give a further push to mining, the state government also plans to establish a mining university in the Kota division

Science

Representative image

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government — as part of its strategy to upgrade the education sector in the state — has charted a major plan to promote scientific temperament among the youth.

“For this, the state government proposes to set up science parks and centres in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur,” a senior state government official said.

Besides, he said, planetariums will be constructed in Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur at a cost of about Rs 10 crore each.

The state government is also busy establishing big international-level institutes like Rajasthan Centre of Advanced Technology (RCAT), Rajiv Gandhi Digital Fintech University-cum-Institute and Rajasthan Institute of Advanced Learning, among others.

The government also plans to establish APJ Abdul Kalam Institute of Biotechnology in Jaipur. It will provide research & development and certification courses related to the government’s priority areas of health and pharmacy, agriculture and bioinformatics. It is estimated to cost around Rs 300 crore.

To give a further push to mining, the state government also plans to establish a mining university in the Kota division.

Also Read

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

Rajasthan elections 2023: AAP makes 7 guarantees, from education to health

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

MPSC Notice 2023: Application for 97 Assistant Professor and other posts

BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd Result 2023 to be soon at panjiyakpredeled.in

Delhi govt launches mobile app to address school related concerns

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 out on ssc.nic.in; all you need to know

IISc best Indian university; Anna, Jamia Milia follow: THE rankings 2024


Apart from this, government colleges and girls’ colleges will be opened to expand higher education in the state.

To upgrade Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state, the state government has decided to set up smart classrooms in 66 ITIs during the current financial year. 

Meanwhile, the state government has approved setting up the Rajasthan State Faculty Development Academy (RSFDA) for educational reforms and orientation in the field of higher education.

“With this approval, 120,000 college-going students and 45,000 students studying in Class XI and XII will get soft skills training,” said the state government official.

Topics : Youths Rajasthan government education rajasthan science & technology

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon