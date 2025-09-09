Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Hall ticket released at website

Rajasthan Police has released the Constable Admit Card 2025 on the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in. The written exam is scheduled for September 13 and 14, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

The Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Rajasthan Police. The candidates who have enrolled for the positions can view it on the Rajasthan Police website at police.rajasthan.gov.in. You may also find the URL to the admit card on recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.
 
The dates of the written Rajasthan Police Constable exams are set for September 13 and 14, 2025. This hiring campaign will fill 10 thousand constable positions. April 9 marked the start of the registration procedure, which ended on May 17, 2025.

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card: How to Download?

1. Go to the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in or https://police.rajasthan.gov.in.
 
2. Press on the "Recruitment" section on the homepage.
3. On the new page, search for and press the “Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025” link.

4. Fill in your login credentials and submit.
5. Your admit card will be showcased on the screen.
6. Download and check the details carefully.
7. Take a printout for later reference.

Rajasthan police constable exams 2025: Marking scheme

The written test will last two hours and have 150-mark questions. Every question will be worth one mark, and incorrect responses will be negative. However, exams, don't forget to log in using credentials (SSO ID or application number + password) and act promptly.

Rajasthan police constable admit card: How to qualify the written test?

A minimum score of 40% is required for candidates from the General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Backwards Classes (BC), and Extremely Backwards Classes (EBC).
A minimum of 36% must be earned by candidates from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and the Scheduled Castes (SC).
Local applicants from the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) region, however, are not required to meet these minimal requirements.
 

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

