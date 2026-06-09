Three foreign universities get Centre's nod to set up Indian campuses

Two universities from the UK and one from Australia were granted Letters of Approval (LoAs) to establish campuses in India, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday.

The move is aimed at strengthening the country's bid to becoming a global education hub under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it said.

The varsities granted letters were the University of Bristol and the University of York from the United Kingdom, both of which will set up campuses in Mumbai, and the University of New South Wales from Australia, which will establish its campus in Bengaluru.

The LoAs were handed over by Higher Education Secretary and University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Vineet Joshi in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a statement, the ministry said the LoAs were received in person by Executive Dean and Director, University of Bristol, Michelle Jones; Vice-Chancellor, University of York, Professor Charlie Jeffery and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Education and Student Experience, University of New South Wales, Professor Sarah Maddison.

Representatives from the British High Commission, the Australian High Commission, and the British Council also attended the event.

In his address, Pradhan said that the upcoming campuses by the three universities will mark an important step in advancing the internationalisation of education vision of NEP 2020.

He said these universities were aligning with two of India's most dynamic knowledge, technology and innovation hotspots, and Bengaluru, which was the new Silicon Valley of the eastern part of the world.

The University of Bristol will establish its Mumbai Enterprise Campus, with proposed programmes in such areas as immersive arts, finance, data science, economics, business management, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

The University of York will establish its first overseas campus in Mumbai, with proposed programmes in finance, computer science with artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, business, economics, creative industries and management.

The University of New South Wales will establish UNSW Bengaluru, scheduled to open in August at Manyata Business Park.

The campus will offer programmes in business, CS, and cybersecurity, as well as renewable energy, health, transport and education.

According to a statement, the UGC regulations provide a transparent, streamlined and time-bound framework for globally reputed institutions to establish campuses in the country, while maintaining institutional autonomy and global standards.

These campuses are expected to create new opportunities for Indian students, and deepen India's education partnerships with the UK and Australia.

The ministry said the initiative reflects the growing confidence of leading global institutions in India's regulatory and academic ecosystem and contributes to the creation of a globally competitive, inclusive and future-ready higher education landscape.

With today's handover, five LoAs have now been issued to Foreign Higher Educational Institutions, the other two being the University of Southampton and University of Liverpool, the ministry said.

The University of Southampton commenced academic operations from the 2025-26 session.

The UGC has also issued 10 Letters of Intent (LoIs) to other globally reputed FHEIs from the UK, US, Australia, and Italy for establishing campuses across India.

In addition, Deakin University, University of Wollongong, and Queen's University Belfast have already started operations in GIFT City, it added.