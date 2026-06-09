Air India's revival on track, but aircraft delays hit growth plans: Wilson

Air India's foundations have been rebuilt over the last four years, but non-delivery of aircraft on schedule has significantly impacted growth and fleet modernisation, according to the airline's outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson.

In an interview with PTI, Wilson, who is set to step down as the CEO and MD of Air India later this year, said he has no plans to take up another full-time executive position.

The loss-making airline, which was privatised in January 2022 and is now jointly owned by the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is in the midst of an ambitious transformation plan but has been facing multiple headwinds.

Describing the journey at Air India as fantastic and incredible, 54-year-old Wilson mentioned various efforts, including the cultural transformation, merger of four airlines, rebranding and upgrading the product, which is well underway.

On April 7, Air India announced the resignation of Wilson as CEO and MD. A New Zealander, he was appointed to the role in May 2022.

On his future plans, Wilson said he was not going to do another airline executive role.

"I'm going to step back from full-time executive work, and (look at) advisory board (role), adjunct lecturing that sort of thing," he said, adding that he can help mentor younger people.

Wilson will remain in the current role until his successor is announced and in place.

"I think I have learned a lot over my 30 years in aviation in different countries, different companies, to turn around startup transformation, merger, and privatisation.

"And I think I'd like to share a little bit with the up-and-coming generations, including students, to try and excite them about taking a similar path because I have thoroughly enjoyed it myself," Wilson said.

He spoke to PTI on the sidelines of the just-concluded annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in the Brazilian city.

The next challenge for Air India would be expansion, as the next phase would see deliveries of the bulk of the 670 aircraft, Wilson said.

When asked whether there were any regrets, he asserted that it was a shame that the aircraft that Air India had ordered were not delivered on schedule.

The situation has a significant impact on growth, product and fleet modernisation, he noted.

The second big regret, Wilson said, was the supply chain constraints on seats, particularly first and business class seats, which have delayed the airline's retrofit of existing wide-body aircraft by about two years.

"Had the new aircraft been delivered and the retrofits been able to be done as people had contractually committed to us, the remaining part of Air India's transformation would have been much more advanced. So, that's a regret. But that was completely outside our control," the Air India CEO said.

Air India Group -- comprising Air India and Air India Express -- together have more than 300 aircraft.

Currently, Air India has 184 planes, including 34 Boeing 787s or Dreamliners and 6 A350s. There are also 19 Boeing 777-300 ERs.

Two new Boeing 787-9s have joined the fleet, and the retrofit of Boeing 777-300 ERs is expected to start in mid-2027.

On whether he would have liked to stay longer at Air India, Wilson said it was always his plan to look at stepping back from the current role after four years for certain reasons.

"There is a natural transition point with the building of the foundation (of the airline) in the rapid expansion. It is a natural point to hand off," he said.

During the course of his over 30-year career in aviation, Wilson said he has lived in eight to nine countries, and most of the time for two, three and four years. "So I do like experiencing that change." Thirdly, Wilson said that whilst he has much enjoyed Delhi, he also misses New Zealand.

Immediately prior to taking charge of Air India, he was the CEO of Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines.

A committee constituted by Air India is looking for a successor to Wilson.

In recent years, Air India has faced significant headwinds, including the fatal crash of its Dreamliner that killed 260 people in June 2025, Pakistan airspace closure impacting various international flights and higher operational costs.