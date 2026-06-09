JoSAA counselling 2026: IIT Kanpur launches helpdesk for JEE qualifiers

To support JEE Advanced-qualified candidates throughout the ongoing Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has established an official JoSAA Counselling helpdesk 2026.

On June 9, 2026, at 10 a.m., the counselling helpdesk at IIT Kanpur will hold an online JoSAA Open House for parents and JEE Advanced 2026 qualifiers. The helpdesk became functional on June 2, shortly after the declaration of JEE Advanced 2026 results.

IIT JEE JoSAA counselling 2026 helpdesk

Eligible candidates can join the helpdesk by scanning the QR code on the official poster or by filling the form at: forms.gle/YH8Tzw5p4cz5dDbf6.

About the IIT JEE JoSAA counselling 2026 helpdesk

The Academics and Career Council (AnC) of the institute launched the program to give candidates trustworthy advice while they make important choices about their higher education.

The director of the institution, deans, and senior faculty members will be present to discuss academic programs, research opportunities, campus life, placements, and student assistance initiatives.

Who can participate in JEE JoSAA counselling 2026 helpdesk?

During a live Q&A session, participants will also have the chance to speak with the institute leadership directly and ask questions about a variety of topics related to academics, student life, and the JoSAA counselling process. The official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in, has information about participation.

ALSO READ: UPSC Prelims 2026 result awaited; know expected date and how to download It connects candidates with verified IIT Kanpur student mentors from different academic departments via an official WhatsApp community. To ensure candidates get timely updates and correct information during the counselling phase, the online community features general discussion forums, department-specific doubt groups, and specialised announcement channels.

What is the purpose of JEE JoSAA counselling 2026 helpdesk?

The initiative's goal, according to Adwaaiit Pande, General Secretary (UG), Academics and Career Council, IIT Kanpur, is to assist students in making well-informed decisions on their academic futures.

According to him, the help desk is a reflection of the institute's dedication to providing honest and helpful advice from people who have already gone through the admissions process and campus life.