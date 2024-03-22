Top 5 Government educational schemes for children; details inside

Every parent desires to get their kids into the best school or educational institution available. But, they face a monumental challenge because of unreasonably expensive fees charged by schools these days. The Indian government has implemented numerous education programs for school-going students in light of these circumstances.

These schemes provide monetary help to the students to assist them with achieving the goal of availing education. By submitting the necessary documents, many schools, including Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya, offer free education.

There is also a system to give free education to female students too under certain schemes. Here are the names of a few such educational programmes currently operational in India.

Top 5 Government educational schemes for children

1. Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan–Being the government of India’s flagship, the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme aims to accomplish universal elementary education for kids somewhere in the range of 6 and 14 years.

In collaboration with state and local governments, this plan was implemented in 2001 and 2002. The Universalization of Elementary Education (UEE) is another name for it.

2. National Programme for Education of Girls at Elementary Level–In July 2003, the National Programme for Education of Girls at Elementary Level (NPEGEL) was launched. The goal of this program is to provide girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds with an education from class 1 to 8.

3. Mid-Day Meal Scheme- Under this plan, kids in government primary schools are served food with at least 300 calories of energy. Under the National Programme of Nutritional Support to Primary Education (NP-NSPE), it began on August 15, 1995.

4. Right to Education Act- The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act or Right to Education Act (RTE) was sanctioned on August 4, 2009. Under Article 21A of the Indian constitution, this aims to provide free and compulsory education for children aged 6 to 14 in India.

5. National Scheme of Incentives to Girls for Secondary Education- In this plan, it provides eligible unmarried girls with a fixed deposit of Rs 3,000 upon enrollment in class IX. When they turn 18 and pass the class 10 exam, they can take it out and pay the interest.