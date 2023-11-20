World Children's Day 2023: History, importance, celebration, wishes

Childhood is the period of life where one can live light-hearted with the least number of things to stress over. It is a vital period of life that requires maximum care, nutrition, and years of upbringing to guarantee a superior future. The 'World Children’s Day' on November 20 fills in as an occasion to promote kids' welfare and global integrity on the issue.



To celebrate the day, many prominent buildings like the Rashtrapati Bhawan were illuminated with blue in India and across the world on Sunday. The day is devoted to the children and is aimed towards spreading awareness around their rights and working on their welfare. The day is praised yearly on November 20 as a recognition of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly simultaneously in 1959.

What is the history of World Children’s Day?

The concept of a World Children’s Day was first proposed by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 1925. The ILO was worried about the plight of children who were being pushed in the process of labor and were not getting education.



In 1954, the United Nations General Assembly took on a goal declaring Universal Children’s Day. The date of November 20th was decided to commemorate the adoption of the Child's right declaration.

What is the importance of World Children’s Day?





Also Read: What is World Heritage Week? Here's all you need to know about the week

The World Kids' Day fills in as a chance for individuals in all professions to bring issues to light about children’s rights and their welfare. It carries a chance to dig deeper into small decisions individuals make for the younger generation.

Moms and fathers, teachers, religious and community elders, corporate moguls, nurses and doctors, government leaders and civil society activists and media professionals as well as youngsters and kids themselves, can have a significant impact in adding importance to World Children's Day.

Happy World Children’s Day: Celebration

World Children’s Day is something beyond a day of festivity; it is a call to action for us all to assume a part in making a world where each youngster can flourish. We should cooperate to safeguard children’s rights, promote their prosperity, and enable them to arrive at their maximum capacity. By investing into kids' schooling, medical care, and social security, we are investing into a more promising time to come for all.



Also Read Why and how Collins Dictionary chose 'AI' as the word of the year for 2023 'Don't know how, but it must stop': SC pulls up Punjab over stubble burning World Cup, Mathews timed out: Umpire explains whole incident & timeout rule Here's how Angelo Mathews became first batter to get timed out in 146 years Raksha Bandhan 2023: History, significance, date, timing and shubh muhurat Heavy fighting breaks out near another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated 1 dead, 11 missing after Turkish ship sinks in Black Sea in severe storms Global measles deaths increase by 43% during 2021-2022: WHO report Party with alcohol held at Pak's Kartapur Gurudwara; action sought Appeals court to decide whether to reinstate gag order against Trump

As we honour World Children’s Day, let us promise to maintain the child's rights, to support their aspirations, and to make a world where each kid can flourish and add to an equitable society.

World Children's Day 2023: Wishes

• Children are the forms of god. This Children's Day, promise yourself to never leave any chance to shower your love, care and support to children in your surrounding.



• Happy Children's Day. Every child is special. Never let this uniqueness of children fade away by forcing them to meet society's expectations.



• Children are those pure souls who are not corrupted by the world and their immoral values. Make this a better world for these young souls to nurture and be a good person in future. Happy World Children's day.



• Give wings to the limitless imagination of every child, as big dreams come with courage to chase them. Wishing you a day filled with love and laughter. Happy World Children's day.