TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Notice for 11,062 posts out from March 3

New applications for these revised opportunities will be registered from March 3 to April 2, 2024. Another notice for 11062 openings has been announced on schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy gave the notice for the mega District Selection Committee (DSC) to serve 11,062 positions in the Education division. These incorporate 2,629 opportunities for School Assistants, 727 for Linguists, 182 for PETs, 6,508 for SGTs, 220 for Special Category School Assistants, and 796 for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), reports stated. 
The DSC application procedure will open between March 4 and April 2, according to the official notice. Applicants can apply at schooledu.telangana.gov.in. The new notice came after the Commissioner of School Education, Telangana dropped the notice for 5,089 opportunities for teachers and non-teaching staff which was released on September 6, 2023. 
In any case, applicants who had applied for the 5,089 openings already, were informed that their applications would be carried forward and that they don't have to apply once more.

TS DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Fee 

The application fee is Rs 1,000 per post. This implies that the individuals who present numerous applications should pay Rs 1,000 independently for each post applied, the official notice mentioned.

TS DSC Recruitment 2024: Eligibility

Applicants somewhere in the range of 18 and 46 years as on July 1, 2023 are eligible for this recruitment drive. Age relaxation will be relevant on account of reserved category applicants, according to government rules.

Telangana DSC 2024: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS DSC https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/
Step 2: Press the “Apply Online" option of the Telangana Mega DSC notification on the website.
Step 3: Enter the registration form.
Step 4: Upload the needed documents and press submit.
Step 5: Submit the online application fee.
Step 6: Finish the application form prior to the deadline. Save a copy for later.
Step 7: Take a print out of the page for later. 

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

