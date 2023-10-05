World Teachers' Day 2023: History, importance, theme, quotes and wishes

World Teachers' Day honours educators all over the planet and praises their commitment to building the future of the students. The International festival marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) recommendation concerning the status of teachers.

The UNESCO recommendation helped set benchmarks in regards to the rights and responsibilities of educators and guidelines for their initial preparation and further education, enrollment, employment and learning conditions.

What is the history of World Teachers’ Day?

A teacher has the remarkable chance to make a transformative and lasting effect on the existence of their students. They help in moulding the bright future of their students and offering individual satisfaction. On October 5, 1994, UNESCO announced that the day would be set apart as World Teachers' Day to celebrate and respect the contribution of educators they make in our lives.

The day is co-convened in association with UNICEF and Education International (EI) and International Labour Organization (ILO). It celebrates the anniversary of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation adoption concerning the situation of the educators.

According to UNESCO, in 1997, the Recommendation concerning the status of higher education teaching personnel was taken to complement the 1966 Recommendation.

World Teachers' Day 2023: Theme

The theme for World Teachers' Day 2023 is "The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage". It plans to reduce the shortage in the number of educators and grow their strength worldwide, UNESCO said.

It will likewise examine how schooling systems, communities, societies, and families perceive, appreciate, and effectively support instructors.

World Teachers' Day: Quotes

• Teaching is a calling too. And I’ve always thought that teachers in their way are holy- angels leading their flocks out of the darkness [Jeannette Walls].

• Your heart is slightly larger than the average human heart, but that's because you're a teacher. [Aaron Bacall].

• Teachers can change lives with the right mix of chalk and challenges. [Joyce Meyer].

• If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society's heroes. [Guy Kawasaki].

• Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher. [Japanese Proverb].

Happy World Teachers' Day: Wishes

Teachers are the wonderful blessings of God. We must always respect and honour them. Greetings of World Teachers' Day 2023.

Teachers are the role models for everyone. Let us follow their path and serve our nation gracefully. Happy World Teachers' Day 2023.

On this Teachers' Day, I want to convey this message to all the teachers that they are the best, and no one can do what they are capable of. Happy World Teachers' Day.

To the best teacher in the world, who has been my friend, mentor, and guide always. Happy World Teachers' Day 2023.

Teachers build the nation, without them, no one can prosper and be successful. Greetings on World Teachers' Day.