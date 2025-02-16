Business Standard

Sunday, February 16, 2025 | 07:04 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Congress demands regulation of private coaching centres due to exploitation

Congress demands regulation of private coaching centres due to exploitation

Congress said that the government should fill vacancies in a transparent manner by conducting examinations in a fair manner

Congress, Congress flag

(Photo: ANI)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Saturday demanded regulation of the private coaching centres for jobs and professional courses in the country and alleged that many of these centres were "resorting to crass profiteering" and were "exploiting gullible people".

Addressing a press conference at the AICC office here, party leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who is a permanent invitee to the CWC, said that the coaching centres had mushroomed across the country and they were "exploiting students and some of them were vanishing after charging hefty fees".

He said that the government should fill "vacancies in a transparent manner by conducting examinations in a fair manner".

 

Kumar alleged that youth were getting driven towards desperation and claimed that, on average, 28 students are committing suicide daily in the country.

"The government should take responsibility...it is the result of systematic failure," he said.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi slams Congress over speed of development, speed of corruption

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Cong slams govt over NDLS stampede, seeks disclosure of victims' identities

Faisal Ahmed Patel

Ahmed Patel's son Faisal quits Cong; says felt 'marginalised, neglected'

Pralhad Joshi

News updates: Meeting with farmer leaders held in cordial atmosphere, says Pralhad Joshi

Congress, Congress flag

Divided house within BJP on selecting new CM in Manipur: Congress

He added that the system is creating too much pressure, and there is a "lack of employment opportunities".

He said if there are just about 100 vacancies for a particular job, there are lakhs of aspirants who try to take the help of coaching centres.

Kumar said the government must improve the state institutions to ensure that the private sector performs better.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Did PM raise deportations issue behind closed doors, asks Shashi Tharoor

P Chidambaram, Chidambaram

A test for Indian diplomacy: Chidambaram on 2nd round of deportees from US

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Planes with deportees landing in Amritsar: Bid to defame Punjab, asks CM

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' to be probed over renovation, says BJP

Sanjay Singh, Sanjay

Govt's move to prosecute Satyendar Jain a conspiracy: Sanjay Singh

Topics : Congress coaching Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon