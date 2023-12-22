CSIR UGC NET 2023: Admit card released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, details inside

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card has been released by the National Testing Agency, or NTA. The candidates appearing for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam December 2023 can download the admit card through the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

On December 26, 27, and 28, 2023, the written exam will be conducted at multiple exam centres across the nation. The exam will be held in two shifts – Shift 1 will take place from 9 am to 12 early afternoon and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download

To download the admit card, applicants can follow the steps given below:

• Go to the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

• On the home page, press CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card link available.

• Fill in the login details and press on submit.

• Your admit card will be showcased on the screen.

• View the admit card and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for later.

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Additional

The Admit Card is given provisionally to the applicant, dependent upon the satisfaction of the eligibility conditions. It is imperative to save a copy of the admit card for future use. For additional details, applicants can take a look at the official site of CSIR UGC NET.

If any applicant faces any trouble in downloading the Admit Card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2023, they can contact the NTA helpdesk on 011-40759000 or send an email at csirnet@nta.ac.in, reads the notice.

CSIR UGC NET: Overview

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET (otherwise called CSIR UGC NET) is a national level test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to decide the qualification of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in the colleges and schools of India. Applicants clearing the CSIR NET test can become lecturers in the subject areas falling under the Science and Technology faculty only.

There are five papers in the CSIR NET 2023 Test like Mathematical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Chemical Science, and Physical Science. The CSIR NET exam is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.