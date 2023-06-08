UGC NET rolls out June 2023 Phase-I exams: Dates and details here



The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET for 'Assistant Professor’ and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor'. On Thursday, June 8 the University Grants Commission (UGC) released the dates and registration information for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2023, phase one.



The only mode of examination will be through a computer-based test (CBT). The exam will be conducted between June 13 to June 17, 2023.



Those who perform well on paper one and paper two of the UGC NET will be eligible for assistant professorship or the junior research fellowship (JRF). Those who qualify for the position will be governed by the rules and regulations of the institute they join.



Please note those appearing for the 'Assistant Professorship' exam are not eligible for JRF. The examination will be in two shifts, shift one and shift two, respectively.

Also Read NTA declared UGC NET result 2023: Here's how to download UGC NET scorecard UGC NET 2023: NTA starts registration process, other details inside UGC NET result for Dec 2022 cycle expected to be released this week NET Result to be announced tomorrow on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, says UGC chief DTE announces Assam PAT 2023 exam date, here's how to apply for the exam IELTS takers not required to score 6 band in individual sections for Canada Kerala govt increases working days in state-run schools to 205 from 198 DU sanctions Rs 110 cr for expansion of central library: VC Singh Faculties with PhD concentrated in top 100 institutions: Education Ministry How students, teachers can maximise the use of generative AI tool ChatGPT