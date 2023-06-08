UGC NET rolls out June 2023 Phase-I exams: Dates and details here

On Thursday, June 8 the University Grants Commission (UGC) released the dates and registration information for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2023, phase one.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET for 'Assistant Professor’ and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor'.
The exam will be conducted between June 13 to June 17, 2023.
The only mode of examination will be through a computer-based test (CBT).
The examination will be in two shifts, shift one and shift two, respectively.
Those who perform well on paper one and paper two of the UGC NET will be eligible for assistant professorship or the junior research fellowship (JRF). Those who qualify for the position will be governed by the rules and regulations of the institute they join.
Please note those appearing for the 'Assistant Professorship' exam are not eligible for JRF.
The notice released by the UGC added that this should not be confused with the advance city intimation for UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I.
The UGC NET exams are conducted twice a year in June and December.