close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UGC NET rolls out June 2023 Phase-I exams: Dates and details here

The University Grants Commission will be conducting the National Eligibility Test between June 13 to 17 using a computer-based mode

BS Trends New Delhi
UGC declares 8 Uttar Pradesh varsities fake

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On Thursday, June 8 the University Grants Commission (UGC) released the dates and registration information for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2023, phase one.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET for 'Assistant Professor’ and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor'.

The exam will be conducted between June 13 to June 17, 2023.
The only mode of examination will be through a computer-based test (CBT).

The examination will be in two shifts, shift one and shift two, respectively.
Those who perform well on paper one and paper two of the UGC NET will be eligible for assistant professorship or the junior research fellowship (JRF). Those who qualify for the position will be governed by the rules and regulations of the institute they join.  

Please note those appearing for the 'Assistant Professorship' exam are not eligible for JRF.

Also Read

NTA declared UGC NET result 2023: Here's how to download UGC NET scorecard

UGC NET 2023: NTA starts registration process, other details inside

UGC NET result for Dec 2022 cycle expected to be released this week

NET Result to be announced tomorrow on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, says UGC chief

DTE announces Assam PAT 2023 exam date, here's how to apply for the exam

IELTS takers not required to score 6 band in individual sections for Canada

Kerala govt increases working days in state-run schools to 205 from 198

DU sanctions Rs 110 cr for expansion of central library: VC Singh

Faculties with PhD concentrated in top 100 institutions: Education Ministry

How students, teachers can maximise the use of generative AI tool ChatGPT


The notice released by the UGC added that this should not be confused with the advance city intimation for UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I.
The UGC NET exams are conducted twice a year in June and December. 

Topics : UGC NET NET exam education

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Gyanvapi litigant seeks 'permission for euthanasia' from President Murmu

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
2 min read

Rockefeller Foundation to study energy transition amid rapid innovations

solar projects
3 min read

Eurozone slips into recession after GDP shrinks 0.1% in Jan-Mar: Report

European Union
2 min read

Most Popular

Kerala govt increases working days in state-run schools to 205 from 198

schools, education, students, teachers, professors, college
1 min read

IELTS takers not required to score 6 band in individual sections for Canada

Canada
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon