UGC NET 2023: NTA starts registration process, other details inside

The examinations will take place between June 13 and June 22, 2023, and the admit card will be made available in the second week of June. M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the UGC, sent a tweet announcing the June session of UGC NET 2023.

On May 10, the National Testing Agency (NTA) began the registration process for the UGC NET 2023 June Session. Eligible applicants can apply for the June session via the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The application deadline for the exams is May 31 at 5 p.m.