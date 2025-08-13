Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Notification for 4,543 vacancies released

A direct recruitment of 4,543 Sub-Inspectors (SI) and similar posts in the 2025 notification has been issued by the UPPRPB on its official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The exam dates are yet to be out

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: For the direct hiring of 4,543 Sub-Inspectors (SI) and related vacancies in 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released a short notice. More than 2.5 lakh candidates have completed the 'One Time Registration' (OTR) process, according to the UPPRPB's official X tweet. 
 
The advertisement for online applications for the above vacancies will be made public this week. To apply for these positions, go to uppbpb.gov.in, the official website of the UPPRPB. Although official dates have not yet been declared, the UP Police SI Notification 2025 is anticipated to be released in September 2025.
 

UP Police Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Sub-Inspector (SI): 4,543
Platoon Commander: 106
Fire Station Officer: 63

Special Intelligence SI: 60
Clerical SI / Accounts SI / Confidential SI: 2,424
Citizen Police: 3,245
Telecom Wing: 2,444
Dog Squad: 71
Constable: 19,220
PAC Constables: 9,837
Special Security Force (SSF): 1,341
Mounted Police: 268
Radio Cadre Constables: 2,282
Other posts: 2,833
 
Total: 48,737. 

UP Police Recruitment 2025: How to appear for the OTR process?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
Step 2: Press on the OTR registration link, available on the homepage.
Step 3: After this, fill in the required personal details, including name, father’s name, and date of birth.
Step 4: Now, upload the necessary documents, make the payment (if applicable), and then submit.
Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for later reference. 

UP Police Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Interested parties must meet all eligibility requirements, including the minimum age and educational level. Details of the eligibility requirements are provided below:
 
Educational Qualification: Graduation in any stream from a recognised university.
Age Limit: 21 to 28 years (Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories).
Nationality: Indian citizen only.
 
For physical standards such as: 
Running: 4.8 km in 28 minutes (Male), 2.4 km in 16 minutes (Female)
Height: 168 cm (Male), 152 cm (Female)
Chest: 79 cm (unexpanded) and 84 cm (expanded) for males. 

UP Police Recruitment 2025: Important guidelines

1. Every candidate must log in with a unique Email ID and Mobile Number that will stay constant throughout the exam process.
2. Registration will be made with Aadhaar, DigiLocker, a driver's license, a PAN, or a passport.
3. Only the details given on the 10th-class certificate or similar certificate will be taken as valid for OTR.
4. The candidate's name, gender, and date of birth should be identical to the facts on the 10th-class certificate or comparable certificate.
5. Aspirants may manually fill in their information if DigiLocker is unable to give the 10th standard details.
6. This registration is needed to begin the recruitment.
 

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

