HTET 2023: Registration started at bseh.org.in for TET Level 1, 2 and 3

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has started the HTET 2023 registration procedure from October 30, 2023 onwards. The applicants who need to apply for Haryana Teacher Eligibility exam Level 1, 2 and 3 can do it via the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

According to the official notification shared by BSEH, the last date to apply for the entrance is till November 10, 2023. The test will be held on December 2 and 3, 2023 at different test centres across the state. The level 3 tests will be held on December 2 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm and level 2 tests will be held on December 3 from 10 am to 12.30 pm and level 1 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

HTET 2023: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online:

• Go to the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

• On the home page, press on the HTET 2023 link available.

• Register yourself and submit.

• Login to your account and fill the form.

• Complete the payment of application fees.

• Press submit and download the page.

• Save a hard copy of the same for future.

HTET 2023: Fee Structure

The application fee for HTET is ₹1000, if the applicant needs to apply for one level; ₹1800 for two levels and ₹2400 for three levels. Likewise, if a disabled applicant having a place with the Haryana's Scheduled Caste category applies for level one, then, at that point, he needs to pay a charge of ₹500, ₹900 for two levels and ₹1200 for all levels.

What is HTET?

HTET or Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is held by the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH). It is an eligibility exam for teachers. HTET is conducted for various levels including the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).

The test is held to decide the applicants eligibility as PRT/TGT/PGT teachers in schools run by Haryana State Government. Post qualifying the test, applicants get the TET certificate which is presently valid for a lifetime. Applicants can apply for the teacher openings in the state post acquiring a HTET certificate.