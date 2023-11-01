UPSSSC VDO Result 2023: VDO exam result to be released soon, check details

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the answer key for the Village Development Officer (VDO) on October 9, 2023. The result is likely to be released anytime soon. All the aspirants can check their Village Development Officer exam results on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC VDO examination

The exams for the recruitment of Village Development Officer (VDO) were scheduled to take place in 2018, but the examination was later cancelled due to the reports of ‘cheating.’ Thereafter, the examination was again held on June 26 and 27, 2023. The provisional answer key was earlier released on October 9. 2023.

UPSSSC VDO Cut-Off Marks 2023

The UPSSSC VDO recruitment examination was conducted to fill the 1953 posts of VDO at 737 exam centres across the state, where more than 14 lakh aspirants appeared, who are now eagerly waiting for their exam results.

All the aspirants who appeared for the VDO examination are worried about the cut-off marks. According to the reservation rules by the UPSSSC, here are the expected cut-off lists:

Category Cut Off Marks General 211 SC 185 ST 168 OBC 205 Ex-Army Men 187 DFF 162

UPSSSC VDO Eligibility Criteria 2023

Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC VDO exam must check their eligibility. Here are the eligibility conditions for the examination

Candidates must be 10th, 12th, Graduation, or Diploma Qualified.

Students who have cleared the class 10 or Intermediate in the 2022-23 session are also eligible for this exam.

The age limit for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is 18 to 40 years.

Applicants must also upload copies of their qualification certificates while filling out the registration form.

How to check the UPSSSC VDO exam result in 2023?

Here are the simple steps to check the UPSSSC VDO exam result 2023:

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Look for the UPSSSC VDO 2023 exam result link.

Submit the registration number and application number and click on it.

Then you can download Uttar Pradesh Gram Vikas Adhikari Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

The candidates are advised to keep updated with the UPSSSC VDO official website to stay updated about the exam result. The examination commission will soon release the UPSSSC VDO exam results on their official website.