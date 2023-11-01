close
Sensex (-0.32%)
63669.75 -205.18
Nifty (-0.29%)
19024.45 -55.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5847.45 + 29.50
Nifty Midcap (0.05%)
38898.00 + 21.05
Nifty Bank (-0.40%)
42673.95 -172.00
Heatmap

UPSSSC VDO Result 2023: VDO exam result to be released soon, check details

The UPSSSC VDO recruitment examination was held in July this year. The exam results will be available on the official website upsssc.gov.in soon

Results, Exam results

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the answer key for the Village Development Officer (VDO) on October 9, 2023. The result is likely to be released anytime soon. All the aspirants can check their Village Development Officer exam results on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC VDO examination

The exams for the recruitment of Village Development Officer (VDO) were scheduled to take place in 2018, but the examination was later cancelled due to the reports of ‘cheating.’ Thereafter, the examination was again held on June 26 and 27, 2023. The provisional answer key was earlier released on October 9. 2023.

UPSSSC VDO Cut-Off Marks 2023

The UPSSSC VDO recruitment examination was conducted to fill the 1953 posts of VDO at 737 exam centres across the state, where more than 14 lakh aspirants appeared, who are now eagerly waiting for their exam results.

All the aspirants who appeared for the VDO examination are worried about the cut-off marks. According to the reservation rules by the UPSSSC, here are the expected cut-off lists:
Category Cut Off Marks
General 211
SC 185
ST 168
OBC 205
Ex-Army Men 187
DFF 162

UPSSSC VDO Eligibility Criteria 2023

Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC VDO exam must check their eligibility. Here are the eligibility conditions for the examination
  • Candidates must be 10th, 12th, Graduation, or Diploma Qualified.
  • Students who have cleared the class 10 or Intermediate in the 2022-23 session are also eligible for this exam.
  • The age limit for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is 18 to 40 years.
  • Applicants must also upload copies of their qualification certificates while filling out the registration form.

How to check the UPSSSC VDO exam result in 2023?

Here are the simple steps to check the UPSSSC VDO exam result 2023:
  • Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in.
  • Look for the UPSSSC VDO 2023 exam result link.
  • Submit the registration number and application number and click on it. 
  • Then you can download Uttar Pradesh Gram Vikas Adhikari Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.
The candidates are advised to keep updated with the UPSSSC VDO official website to stay updated about the exam result. The examination commission will soon release the UPSSSC VDO exam results on their official website.

Also Read

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models, select iPads get Resident Evil Village: Details

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 supplementary timetables 2023 released

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 result declared; see details

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

Registration for JEMAT 2023 phase 3 to begin today at official website

HTET 2023: Registration started at bseh.org.in for TET Level 1, 2 and 3

7 best artificial intelligence courses to help you grow in your career

JEE Main 2024 registration begins soon, here's how to apply for the exams

Delhi AIIMS to implement integrated nursing education, service model

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : UPSSSC exam results Uttar Pradesh education

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon