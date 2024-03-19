OAVS Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1342 Principal, Teacher posts in Odisha

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) recently released the official notification for recruitment to the posts of Principals and Teachers in the state. Candidates, who are eligible for the posts can apply through the official website, i.e., oav.edu.in from April 1 to 30, 2024.

The last date to submit an online fee through net banking or debit card is May 2. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at oav.edu.in.

As per reports, the recruitment drive aims to fill 1342 vacancies. The applicants can check the details like educational qualifications, age limit and other details released in the official notification.

What is the age limit for applicants?

Candidates should be below 50 years old and above 32 years of age as of January 1, 2024, for the principal post. For other posts, candidates' age should be above 21 years and under 38 years of age.

Application fee for eligible candidates

The UR and SEBC category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 2000, whereas the fee for SC, ST and PwD candidates is Rs 1250 for principal posts.

The post for UR and SEBC category candidates is Rs 1500 and Rs 1000 for SC, ST and PwD candidates for the teachers post.

How to apply for OAVS recruitment 2024?

Here are the simple steps to apply for OAVS recruitment 2024:

First, visit the official website at oav.edu.in

On the home page, check for the "Detailed modalities for invitation of applications.... in the state of Odisha (Advt. No. 1/2024)" and click on it.

Register yourself and proceed with the application.

Fill out the application form.

Upload all the necessary documents.

Click on the submit button and take the printout for future reference.

Exam Pattern

For Principal

The examination will be held in a Computer-based Test (CBT), which is divided into four parts – Part-I, Part-II, Part-III, and Part-IV. All the questions will be in the Multiple Choice format and it will have 180 questions, each mark carrying one mark. The candidate has 180 minutes to complete the test. There will be a 0.25 mark deduction for each incorrect answer. The scores obtained in CBT Part-I are solely qualifying in nature and will not be used to shortlist candidates for interviews. If the candidate qualifies for Part-I with 5 marks each in English and Odia subjects and an aggregate score of 13 marks, only then the evaluation of Part-II, Part-III and Part-IV will take place.

For TGT (English/ Maths/ Science/ Social Studies)

This will also be a CBT-type test divided into three parts, Part-I, Part-II, and Part-III and comprising Multiple Choice Questions. There will be 200 questions in the exam each carrying one mark and a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. Candidates will have 200 minutes to complete the test and part-I will be a qualifying criterion if the candidate qualifies in part-I, obtains 5 marks each in English and Odia subjects and an aggregate score of 13 marks, only then the evaluation of Part-II and Part-II will be conducted.