Lok Sabha elections: Former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP

The BJP won two of Punjab's 13 seats in 2019, including Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur, who defeated Jakhar, and former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur

BJP National General Secretaries Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa with former ambassador of India to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu as the latter joins the party.(Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

India’s former ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. He is another addition to a growing list of retired bureaucrats and those who have taken voluntary retirement and have since joined the BJP in recent years.

Since retiring from the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) at the end of January and returning from the US, Sandhu has reached out to a cross-section of society in his hometown, Amritsar. This outreach has fuelled speculation that he might contest the Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate from that seat.
The BJP is unlikely to ally with the Shiromani Akali Dal and now boasts several leaders in its ranks in Punjab who were formerly with the Congress and are capable of increasing its Lok Sabha tally from the state. Congress’ Patiala LS MP Preneet Kaur joined the BJP last week. Her husband, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, joined the BJP in September 2022. Former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar is currently the BJP’s state unit chief.

The BJP won two of Punjab’s 13 seats in 2019, including Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur, who defeated Jakhar, and former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur. Former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri lost the Lok Sabha election from Amritsar in 2019. He is a BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and a Union minister.


After joining the BJP, Sandhu addressed a press conference in the national capital, speaking in Punjabi and Hindi. Sandhu, who served as India’s ambassador to the US for four years from February 2020 until the end of January this year, emphasised that the India-US bilateral relationship during these four years has evolved into “a win-win partnership” in at least five sectors. He mentioned that US investments in India have increased, as noted in the joint statement issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US last year. There is greater cooperation in healthcare, education, the manufacturing of semiconductors, and solar energy.

"I hope my hometown, Amritsar, will also benefit from these advancements," Sandhu said, noting that his father was the founding Vice Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and his mother, who earned a doctorate in the US in the 1950s, taught at the Government College for Women in Amritsar.

Some of the former bureaucrats/judges in the BJP

Taranjit Singh Sandhu: former IFS, likely to contest from Amritsar

Abhijit Gangopadhyay: Former Calcutta High Court judge, recently joined BJP, could contest LS polls

RK Singh: former IAS, Union minister, LS MP from Arrah in 2014 and 19

S Jaishankar: former foreign secretary, Union minister, RS MP

Hardeep Singh Puri: former IFS, Union minister, RS MP

Satya Pal Singh: former IPS, LS MP from Baghpat in 2014 and 2019

Ashwini Vaishnaw: former IAS, Union minister, RS MP

Som Prakash: former IAS, Union minister, LS MP (Hoshiarpur)

Arjun Ram Meghwal: former IAS, Union minister, LS MP from Bikaner

Aparajita Sarangi: former IAS, LS MP from Bhubaneswar

OP Choudhary: former IAS, Chhattisgarh finance minister, MLA from Raigarh

Neelkanth Tekam: former IAS, MLA from Chhattisgarh’s Keshkal
 
General (retired) VK Singh: Union minister, LS MP from Ghaziabad

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

