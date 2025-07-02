Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / PSEB syllabus 2025: Class 1 to 12 subject-wise syllabus out at pseb.ac.in

PSEB syllabus 2025: Class 1 to 12 subject-wise syllabus out at pseb.ac.in

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has published the subject-wise syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 for the 2025 session on its official website, pseb.ac.in

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

PSEB syllabus for 2025-26 out (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially released the updated subject-wise syllabus for Classes 1 to 12. Students, parents, and guardians can now access and download the complete curriculum through the board’s official website – pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Syllabus 2025: Class-wise syllabus structure

According to the board, the syllabus has been uploaded in a structured and user-friendly format. The syllabus for Classes 1 to 4 and Classes 6 and 7 have been released in grouped documents, while Classes 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 have separate, class-specific subject syllabi.
 
In addition to the academic syllabus, PSEB has also provided English Practical material on the website. This includes instructions, audio files, and worksheets designed to strengthen listening and practical language skills, particularly for students preparing for board exams.
 

What’s included in the new curriculum?

The revised syllabi include updated subject content, marking schemes, and guidelines for practical assessments where applicable. The content is tailored to meet the academic needs of each class level.
 
For English, supplementary practical resources have been added to promote better comprehension and communication skills. These digital resources include recorded audio clips and guided worksheets.

Also Read

GST

Punjab registers record 44% growth in net GST collections in June

hospitality, hotels

Oswal Group, Marriott to develop ₹260 crore Westin Hotel in Ludhiana

Crime

Elderly Ludhiana couple dies by suicide after alleged harassment over EMIs

Punjab police

Terror group Babbar Khalsa International's 3 operatives arrested in Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Bypoll wins were semifinals for 2027 polls in Punjab, Gujarat: Kejriwal

How to download the PSEB syllabus for 2025-26?

Students can follow these simple steps to access the syllabus online:
  • Visit the official PSEB website: pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘Syllabus’ link on the homepage.
  • On the new page, click on ‘Syllabus 2025-26’.
  • Select the class and subject you want to view.
  • The syllabus PDF will open. 
  • Students can download and print it for future reference.

Additional resources for students

To support a well-rounded educational experience, PSEB has also introduced English Practical modules. These resources are especially useful for senior students aiming to improve their language proficiency ahead of board examinations.
 
For the latest updates and direct access to all syllabus files and learning materials, visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.

More From This Section

Delhi University, DU

DU to hold special exams for students affected during Op Sindoor: Details

College students, students

MPSOS June results 2025: Class 10, 12 results released for all schemes

National CA Day 2025

CA Day 2025: History, significance, and importance of ICAI for India

Haryana Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025

Haryana Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025: Admit cards out; check details

university, college, education, education loan

IBPS PO 2025 notification released at ibps.in for over 5000 vacancies

Topics : Punjab board exams Student

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon