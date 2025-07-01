MPSOS June results: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) has announced the MPSOS June Result 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12. Students who appeared in the exams conducted under the Ruk Jana Nahi, Open School, and Aa Laut Chale Yojna schemes can now view their results on the official website: mpsos.nic.in.
The results have been released for all the aforementioned schemes. Candidates can check their results by following the steps provided below.
MPSOS Examination 2025: Key highlights
Find all essential details about the MPSOS 2025 examination below:
How to Check MPSOS June results 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download the MPSOS June results 2025:
- Visit the official MPSOS website at mpsos.nic.in.
- Click on the “MPSOS June Result 2025” link available for all schemes on the homepage.
- A login page will appear; enter your required login credentials.
- Click on “Submit” to view your result.
- Download and check your result.
- Take a printout for future reference.
MPSOS June results 2025: Examination schedule
The Class 10 exams for Ruk Jana Nahi and Aa Laut Chale Yojna were held from June 2 to June 12, 2025. The Class 12 exams under the same schemes commenced on June 2 and concluded on June 17, 2025.