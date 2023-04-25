UP board results 2023 declared: Step-by-step guide to check scorecards here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today declared the results for Class 10 board exams 2023 at 1:30 pm. The pass percentage of class 10 students was 89.78 per cent with 86 per cent of boys and 93 per cent of girls scoring the passing marks.
Priyanshi Soni from Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College of Sitapur topped the class 10 exams this year with a score of 590 out of 600.
In Class 12, the pass percentage was 75.52 per cent. 83 per cent of girls passed the class 12 examination and 69.34 per cent of boys passed the exams. This is lower than the pass percentage of 2022 when 85.33 per cent of students passed the board exams.
Subhash Chapra earned the top spot in Class 12 exams this year by scoring 494 out of 500.
UP Board 2023 Class 10 Result: How to check marks online?
- Visit the official website – upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in
- Click on the UP Board Class 10 result link on the homepage.
- Enter the details like name and roll number.
- The result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
UP Board 2023 Class 12th Result: How to check?
- Visit the official website – upresults.nic.in (direct link) or upmsp.edu.in
- Click on the result link.
- Enter your details like name and roll number
- The result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the result for future reference.