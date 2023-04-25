UP board results 2023 declared: Step-by-step guide to check scorecards here

Priyanshi Soni from Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College of Sitapur topped the class 10 exams this year with a score of 590 out of 600.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today declared the results for Class 10 board exams 2023 at 1:30 pm. The pass percentage of class 10 students was 89.78 per cent with 86 per cent of boys and 93 per cent of girls scoring the passing marks.