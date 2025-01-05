Business Standard

Sunday, January 05, 2025 | 10:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Politics of funding religious outreach: Examining nationwide schemes

Politics of funding religious outreach: Examining nationwide schemes

As the AAP govt promises salaries to temple and gurudwara priests, a look at other parties nationwide that have made similar announcements or rolled out such schemes

Golden Temple
Premium

Archis Mohan
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, promising a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 for priests of temples and granthis of gurudwaras if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which he leads, were to return to power in the Delhi Assembly elections.
 
AAP sources said the party would work out a formula for selecting the priests who would be eligible for the scheme. The announcement stirred the Sangh Parivar, with the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) urging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to include a similar promise in its manifesto for the Delhi polls due
Topics : Religious controversy Politics Priest mosques

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon