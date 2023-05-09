close

IT capital Bengaluru sees 22 per cent decline in voters aged 20-29

While voter numbers in the age group have dipped across Karnataka, 13 districts saw double-digit decline

Vikram Gopal New Delhi
Karnataka elections
Photo: PTI | Representative

Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 5:17 PM IST
In a worrying trend for Karnataka, which goes to the polls on Wednesday, India’s IT capital, Bengaluru city, has seen a 22 per cent decline in voters in the 20-29 age group from the previous election.
In the absence of the decennial Census, experts feel this could indicate a slowdown in the state and its inability to generate enough jobs to retain its workforce, and is a cause for concern much beyond the current elections.
Numbers have dipped in absolute terms in all 33 voting districts in Karnataka in the age group, but 13 districts have seen double-digit declines. Overall, there has been a 10.5 per cent decline in this age group since 2018, from 11.1 million voters last time to 9.9 million in this election.
First Published: May 09 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

