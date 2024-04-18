Share of youth in voting age population falls to lowest in decades

For the twelve years that Anshika studied in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, she often took her bicycle to school. “But it would get punctured frequently because of the bad roads in my area,” she says.



Now, 21 and a college student in Mumbai, Anshika is still impatient with the pace of infrastructural development in her constituency and wants the government to do better. She forms part of a shrinking minority of the youth who are coming of voting age in the ongoing elections. A smaller proportion of the voting age population belong to the age group of the youth between 18-29