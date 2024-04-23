TDP's Pemmasani second richest to contest Lok Sabha polls in 20 years

With over Rs 5,700 crore in declared family assets, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the Telugu Desam Party’s Lok Sabha (LS) candidate from Guntur, has emerged as the richest candidate in the elections thus far.

He is the second richest candidate to contest the LS election in at least two decades based on declared assets. The richest candidate to do so was Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder of Infosys, who contested as a Congress candidate from Bangalore South in the 2014 general election.

Previously, Nakul Nath, son of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, was considered the richest candidate in the 2024 elections with