Telangana's power sector, supply to farmers key in heated political battle

24x7 power supply to farmers emerges as a political lightning rod in the state as sparks fly between Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress

Shine Jacob
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Amid the heated political battle for power in Telangana, the state’s power sector and supply to farmers have become topics of discussion.

Before the Assembly election season kicked in, Chief Minister (CM) Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (popularly known as KCR) claimed that Telangana is the only state in the country that provides 24x7 power to both domestic and commercial segments.

However, the major political party Congress, through its state unit chief Anumula Revanth Reddy, later declared that he and other candidates would not contest in the polls if KCR could prove the existence of a 24-hour power supply to the farm sector.

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

