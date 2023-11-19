Telangana's power sector, supply to farmers key in heated political battle

Amid the heated political battle for power in Telangana, the state’s power sector and supply to farmers have become topics of discussion.

Before the Assembly election season kicked in, Chief Minister (CM) Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (popularly known as KCR) claimed that Telangana is the only state in the country that provides 24x7 power to both domestic and commercial segments.

However, the major political party Congress, through its state unit chief Anumula Revanth Reddy, later declared that he and other candidates would not contest in the polls if KCR could prove the existence of a 24-hour power supply to the farm sector.