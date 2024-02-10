Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Actor Mithun Chakraborty admitted to Kolkata hospital after chest pain

The 73-year-old actor underwent an MRI and other tests are currently being conducted, he said

Mithun Chakraborty

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday after he complained of severe chest pain, officials of the health facility where he is undergoing treatment said.
The 73-year-old actor underwent an MRI and other tests are currently being conducted, he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. We will be able to provide further details later," the hospital spokesperson said.
The actor-turned-BJP leader was brought to the hospital around 10.30 am.
"The reports of the MRI are awaited. He is currently in the ITU under the supervision of a neuromedicine specialist, a doctor at the hospital told PTI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

Mortal remains of DMDK chief Vijayakanth brought to Chennai's Island Ground

Shah Rukh, Akshay, Salman and other celebrities wish PM Modi on birthday

Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' dominates Golden Globes; Cillian Murphy best actor

President Biden calls for restraint as Israel prepares for ground assault

Guntur Kaaram OTT release: Mahesh Babu's movie to release on Netflix

Article 370 trailer out, Yami looks stunning, Arun Govil portrays PM Modi

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya collects 1 crore in advance booking

Farooq Nazki, veteran journalist and Sahitya Akademi winner dies at 83

The Kerala Story OTT release date confirmed, check when and where to watch

Topics : Mithun Chakraborty Bollywood Bollywood box office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon