Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya collects 1 crore in advance booking

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking has collected Rs 97 crore advance booking for its opening day. As of now, the movie has sold over 44k tickets

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's movie, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, will hit theatres tomorrow, February 9, 2024. As per the Industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie has collected over Rs 97 crore from its advance booking for opening day.

Fans are excited to watch this science fiction romantic comedy in theatres, which you can estimate based on its advance ticket sale. The movie has sold over 44k tickets as of now and this number is expected to surge in over 7000 shows.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking

The advance ticket sales have gone over 44k tickets for its opening day. Regions like Delhi NCR and Mumbai marked the high number of ticket sales and it will be released in Hindi. 

The movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer attracted huge attention from fans and it has garnered over 4.7 crore views.

With solid advance booking, the movie is expected to earn Rs 6 to 7 crore on its opening day.

Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) removed a scene where the characters are intimate, making it 25 per cent shorter. The censor board removed a 9-second scene, removing the 36-second sequence to 27 seconds. Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC changed the word 'Daru' to 'Drink' in the second half of the movie. 

The committee also told the makers to make the anti-smoking message bigger, so that viewers can read it easily. The censor board granted a U/A certificate from CBFC on February 2.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a Hindi-language science fiction romantic comedy movie to be released in theatres on February 9, 2024. The movie is produced under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios and it is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

The running time of the movie is 143 minutes. The movie was earlier scheduled to be released in October last year, and then its time was changed to December 7, and then finally the movie is set to release in theatres Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

